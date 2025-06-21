What do we have here, then? A pair of twin tests or a four-car group test? Perhaps confusingly it’s both. It used to be that 600bhp-plus and 200mph was the exclusive preserve of God-tier exotics. But thanks to relentless engineering advances, the advent of hybrid powertrains and the top-heavy nature of the high-performance luxury car market, all that has changed. So, in a change from the more predictable apples-to-apples comparison test, we’ve picked an eclectic quartet of stellar GT, supercars and sports cars. One that defies conventional comparisons but – we think – is more intriguing for it. Which one is your money on?

In the broadest sense, all four can be described as mid-engined, the Aston and AMG tucking their biturbo V8 petrol engines just behind their front axles, Maserati and McLaren mounting their twin-turbo V6s just behind the cockpit. Adding further spice to the mix, both the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20 stick to old-school pure ICE powertrains while the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance and McLaren’s Artura elect to augment internal combustion with battery-electric hybrid systems

Proper cars need a proper trip, so our plan is to head north. A long way north, to Hexham and the wide open wilderness of Northumbria and Cumbria. Fellow editor-at-large John Barker is completing the preliminary drive in the Aston, with senior staff writer Yousuf Ashraf bringing the MC20. That leaves rent-a-driver (and old friend of evo) Tim Smith to join us in the McLaren, while I’m heading up in the big AMG.

I spent a bit of time in the GT63 S earlier in the year, but that was mostly on track, so this is the first time I’ve spent meaningful road miles in AMG’s new-generation sports GT. The £186,290 (£190,390 as tested) E Performance is a big step on, both in terms of power and torque, but also weight. Indeed, the big Benz is a graphic demonstration of the pros and cons of high-performance hybrids, and why the notion of them often leaves us so conflicted. No two ways about it, the AMG is both a beast and obese; its eye-widening combined outputs of 805bhp (604bhp from the V8 and 201bhp from the electric motor) and 1047lb ft shackled to an equally shocking kerb weight of 2120kg.