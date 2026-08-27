Much was said about the BMW M4 CSL’s credentials to wear that particular badge despite a decent 100kg reduction in mass compared with the M4 Competition on which it was based. Indeed it was the first time that badge had been used in almost 20 years, the last time being the sublime M3 CSL of 2003.

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All the same, BMW’s M division did go to extraordinary lengths to create this car that marked its own 50th anniversary. Just 1000 were made, of which just 100 came to the UK priced from £128,820. That was getting on for a £50,000 premium over the M4 Competition.

BMW M4 CSL in detail

The headlines are a 39bhp boost to the 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six for a total of 542bhp at 6250rpm and 479lb ft from 2750 to 5950rpm. The CSL is limited to 190mph and covers 0-62mph in 3.7sec and 0-124mph in 10.6.

It rides 8mm lower than an M4 Competition, there are helper springs front and rear for maximum control in extreme situations, greater camber at the front, and rose joints replace much of the rubber in the rear axle. The dampers were also retuned for this application with Comfort, Sport (configured for use on the Nordschleife) and Sport Plus modes. It goes almost without saying that the CSL was strictly rear-wheel drive.

Delve deeper and you discover that even the familiar, for example the superbly effective M Traction Control, was reconfigured. You still activate it by disabling DSC and levels 1 to 5 remain as on the M4 Competition (1 allowing the most slip, 5 the least). However, levels 6 to 10 are CSL-specific, tailored to optimise traction on a circuit in various conditions.