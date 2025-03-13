Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Revised Dallara Stradale broadens road and track focus

Track-focused but road-legal purist driver’s car comes in for a raft of enhancements

by: Bob Harper
13 Mar 2025

Dallara’s Stradale has been treated to a host of updates and improvements for 2025 concentrating on aerodynamics, suspension, brake cooling and fuel delivery all aimed at enhancing the Stradale’s already impressive credentials. Additionally, Dallara now offers the Stradale in two distinct configurations – ‘Laps and Landscapes’ – depending on how civilised you want your Dallara to be. Either way, it remains the car that splits the difference between conventional supercars like the McLaren Artura and Maserati MC20, and compromised specials like the BAC Mono and Ariel Atom, albeit for over £200k.

The Stradale’s essentials haven’t changed so there’s a Ford-derived 2.3-litre mid-mounted turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 394bhp and 369lb ft of torque which endows the 855kg machine with a 3.25sec 0-62mph and a top speed of 174mph. However, detail changes to the Dallara have been wrought thanks to customer feedback and experience gained by the company over years of track and road time with the car.

There are new aerodynamic louvres for the front wheelarch area that improve airflow and create even more downforce at speed – up to 855kg at top speed, an improvement of 35kg. Meticulous work on the suspension has resulted in a new adjustable set up that Dallara says has improved handling and precision for quicker response and less understeer.

Dallara Stradale rear23

Further upgrades include new brake ducts developed in conjunction with Brembo to improve cooling and performance, especially on track while the fuel delivery system has been optimised to ensure sustained pressure and delivery in the most extreme conditions. Inside Dallara has made some updates to the Stradale, mainly with its partnership with Alcantara where there are further customisation options and new finishes. 

To celebrate what Dallara terms the two souls of the Stradale – one for road and one for track – it has two new specifications for the car, Laps and Landscapes. Laps denotes the model in which to tackle the best racetracks with confidence and includes its full Exp racing kit, louvres, rear wing and suspension kit among other upgrades. The Landscapes model is aimed more at road use with sky-view doors and a more luxurious interior setup.

Existing Stradale owners have the option to upgrade their current car with Dallara’s most recent revisions and there is also a Laps and Landscapes events calendar for 2025 which offers the Dallara community journeys that start with a road trip and culminate with visits to circuits such as Monza, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard. Prices for the Stradale start at €191,000 (c£160,000) for the Barchetta and rise to €223,600 (c£188,000) for the Coupe with hardtop. The Laps and Landscapes fully optioned models are priced at €284,486 (c£238,000) for the Laps configuration and €282,030 (c£236,000) for the Landscapes version. All quoted prices are plus tax.

