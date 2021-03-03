This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar

Ferrari hypercars don’t come around very often. Of course, the Monza SP, Daytona SP3 and SF90 XX models transcend the performance and exclusivity of a traditional supercar, but the firm’s last true halo product was the 2013 LaFerrari. As indicated by recent test mule sightings, though, the wait for Ferrari’s next flagship road car (codenamed F250) is nearly over.

Predicted to launch some time next year, Ferrari’s next hypercar is expected to draw heavily from Formula 1 and Le Mans technology to make it the firm’s ultimate road car. While early test mules were heavily disguised in typical Ferrari fashion, this latest prototype has had the majority of its cladding removed, offering a closer look at its exterior design.

Its narrow-cabin proportions – designed to minimise the car’s frontal area – are similar to that of the LaFerrari, but the F250 will work the air much harder than its predecessor with enormous cooling vents and air channels all over the bodywork.

At the front, an S-duct similar to that of the 488 Pista is clear to see, with a pair of huge outer intakes guiding cool air to a pair of radiators. The profile of its aggressive side skirts has also now been revealed, so too the hypercar’s five-spoke wheels, with an unusual blue disguise suggesting they could be something we'll see on the production model.

At the rear, the makeshift dual-exit exhaust tips of earlier mules have been swapped for a single central-exit tip in the same style as the 296 GTB. The aggressive design of its rear bumper and diffuser is now much more clear, with the SF90-derived lights of earlier mules being replaced by bespoke units. Most significant is the move from the cumbersome, fixed rear wing of previous test cars to a lower profile unit, now with more refined endplates and an unusual angle of attack that suggests it could be active. The wing will work in tandem with enormous venturi tunnels beneath the car, made possible by a tightly packaged drivetrain.

The high voltage sticker on earlier prototypes confirm that the F250 will be a hybrid, and Ferrari announced that its future electrified models will be equipped with either V6 or V8 engines (and not V12s) at its Capital Markets Day presentation in 2022. Given the firm’s pledge that the F250 will offer ‘technology transferred from Formula 1 and Le Mans Hypercar’, both of which use V6 engines, the use of a six-cylinder isn’t out of the question.

As ever, expect the new flagship to use a carbonfibre structure with a suite of advanced chassis electronics to serve as a test bed for future Ferraris.