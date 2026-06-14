On my way back to the others, raindrops start to sprinkle on the flat, letterbox windscreen. The Morgan has three small wiper blades, but when I flick the switch, only the outer two spring into action. It’s no big deal, really – fixing it is just a matter of tightening an Allen screw – but more of an issue is the fact that when I brake to pull into our layby, the steering column pushes into the dash, even though the adjustment lever is locked in. Hmm. The quirks of buying a handmade car? Perhaps, but this one still costs in excess of £100k.

There are issues with the Maserati as well. The reverse gear button has been dislodged and has sunk into the carbon centre console, while closer inspection of that gorgeous bodywork reveals quite poor panel fitment in places. The rear bootlid, for instance, rubs against an adjacent panel when opened, which has chipped the paint. This MCPura is definitely better finished than the last MC20 I drove, but it’s still not up to the standards you’d expect at this level.

You couldn’t imagine these things happening with the Porsche, which as James notes, just gets all the boring stuff spot-on. ‘The feeling of quality is impressive. Of the three cars it definitely feels the most solid, not just in how it drives, but in terms of everything you touch inside. And if you hadn’t been in one before, you’d find all the controls and get comfortable pretty quickly.’

The Porsche is also the car you’d most want to be driving in this rapidly worsening weather. If you want to go quickly, anyway. It’s just so consistent and controlled, always on your side. And that’s despite it feeling quite numb after the Morgan. The GTS isn’t lacking feedback in isolation, but the Supersport makes it seem remote. High cornering loads are needed for stronger messages to come through the wheel, at which point you’re going very, very quickly. You need to drive it harder than the others for it to come alive, but when you do, the GTS always seems to have the answers.