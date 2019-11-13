evo magazine Car of the Year issue on sale now

Each year, we gather together the finest driver's cars launched in the last 12 months for evo Car of the Year – a gruelling seven day test on some of the most challenging roads we know, at the hands of our expert road testers. Despite the general doom and gloom that clouds the performance car industry today, eCoty 2023 is one of the most fascinating and eclectic yet, with one of the closest results in eCoty’s 25 year history and you can read all about it in issue 317.

The January 2024 issue of evo is on sale now, featuring our 2023 Car of the Year test. Pick up a copy from your local newsagent (or from our online shop ) to find out which of this year’s nine contenders stands above the rest.

Elsewhere in issue 317 we drive the new Mercedes-AMG GT, which sees a dramatic character shift with a new four-seat layout and four-wheel drive for the first time. Can it be a better sports car than its predecessor while also satisfying the ‘GT’ part of its name?

We also get to grips with Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 N, a 641bhp crossover-hatch that promises to offer more depth and involvement than any other electric car. From simulated gear shifts to a drift mode and a variable torque split, the N division has thrown its full technical might at the project – could this be a turning point for EVs? The first EV for those who enjoy the thrill of driving?

This issue also sees the introduction of the evo Hall of Fame, where not only are all previous eCoty winners indoctrinated alongside 2023’s victor, but we also acknowledge 2023’s Person of the Year, Competition Driver of the Year and Competition Car or the Year, along with one very special lifetime achievement award.

This month we have also sat down with multiple Le Mans winner Allan McNish to discover the role cars have played in his life and career. You can also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more.

