Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

evo magazine Car of the Year issue on sale now

Pick up your copy of evo issue 317 and discover the 2023 evo Car of the Year: nine great cars, one stunning winner

by: Yousuf Ashraf
6 Dec 2023
evo 317 cover5

The January 2024 issue of evo is on sale now, featuring our 2023 Car of the Year test. Pick up a copy from your local newsagent (or from our online shop) to find out which of this year’s nine contenders stands above the rest.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 317 – what's inside

Each year, we gather together the finest driver's cars launched in the last 12 months for evo Car of the Year – a gruelling seven day test on some of the most challenging roads we know, at the hands of our expert road testers. Despite the general doom and gloom that clouds the performance car industry today, eCoty 2023 is one of the most fascinating and eclectic yet, with one of the closest results in eCoty’s 25 year history and you can read all about it in issue 317. 

Predicting a winner was almost impossible this year. Could the sensational Honda Civic Type R spring a surprise on the big hitters? Might the BMW M3 CS follow in the eCoty-winning footsteps of the M2 CS and M5 CS before it? And just how cool will the new 911 GT3 RS look covered in a layer of winter grime? (Very is the answer). Throw in the best that Aston Martin, Maserati, Alpine, McLaren and Lamborghini had to offer this year, and you've got the makings of one of the most closely-fought eCoty tests to date. 

Elsewhere in issue 317 we drive the new Mercedes-AMG GT, which sees a dramatic character shift with a new four-seat layout and four-wheel drive for the first time. Can it be a better sports car than its predecessor while also satisfying the ‘GT’ part of its name?

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

We also get to grips with Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 N, a 641bhp crossover-hatch that promises to offer more depth and involvement than any other electric car. From simulated gear shifts to a drift mode and a variable torque split, the N division has thrown its full technical might at the project – could this be a turning point for EVs? The first EV for those who enjoy the thrill of driving?

eCoty 2023 intro5

This issue also sees the introduction of the evo Hall of Fame, where not only are all previous eCoty winners indoctrinated alongside 2023’s victor, but we also acknowledge 2023’s Person of the Year, Competition Driver of the Year and Competition Car or the Year, along with one very special lifetime achievement award. 

This month we have also sat down with multiple Le Mans winner Allan McNish to discover the role cars have played in his life and career. You can also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 317 is on sale now in store and online at the evo shop.

Most Popular

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders
eCoty – the contenders
Features

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders

evo’s Car of the Year issue hits newsstands next week – here's a preview of what you can expect
2 Dec 2023
Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test
Best car tyres 2023
Features

Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test

Which tyre should you choose for your performance car? This year’s evo tyre test puts eight strong contenders through their paces to find the very bes…
1 Dec 2023
The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised
Tesla Cybertruck
News

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised

After years of setbacks, Tesla has delivered the first production examples of its controversial Cybertruck pick-up
1 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content