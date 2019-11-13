evo magazine latest issue – 319 on sale now

The March issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

Issue 319 – what’s inside

In the latest issue of evo, we get to know the new Aston Martin Vantage and its GT3 racing counterpart – do they have what it takes to beat the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT on road and track? Looking at the specs, you wouldn’t bet against them.

The road-going Vantage offers an enormous power boost over the previous version, a brand-new interior and a comprehensively upgraded chassis to make it sharper and more exploitable than before. The Vantage GT3, meanwhile, gets a new aero and suspension package to compete at the world’s most iconic endurance races this year, including Le Mans. Jethro Bovingdon and Yousuf Ashraf give the full rundown on each.

evo 319 also includes our first drive of MST’s reborn Mk1 Escort. This isn’t a restomod in the traditional sense, but a brand new Escort built from the ground up using specialised components with track use in mind. As we found out, MST’s £138,000, 250bhp creation can also be enjoyed on the road thanks to electronically adjustable TracTive dampers, a leather-trimmed interior and electric power steering. John Barker delivers his verdict.

Elsewhere in the issue, Jethro gets behind the wheel of Nissan’s hottest Z car yet – the snappily-named Nissan Z Nismo – to discover whether more power and a retuned chassis have transformed it into a thrilling driving machine. With a 420bhp turbocharged V6 the Nismo isn’t short on grunt, but Nissan has decided to go automatic-only for its flagship sports coupe – will that be its undoing?

The magazine also features our first drive of the 429bhp MG4 XPower and the Ferrari Purosangue’s toughest test yet, where it goes head-to-head with Aston Martin’s brilliant DBX 707. As usual, there’s also a catch-up with the evo Fast Fleet, thoughts from our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more inside. Head to our online shop to order your copy of evo issue 319, or pick one up in store.