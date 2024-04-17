evo magazine latest issue – 321 on sale now

The May issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, and you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

Issue 321 – what’s inside

In the latest issue, we head to Germany to celebrate 50 years of the Porsche 911 Turbo. From the 930 Turbo of the ‘70s to the 992-generation of today, Adam Towler takes a dive into the history of the iconic sports car.

We also take a step back in time with John Barker’s drive of the original R50 Mini Cooper, a model launched for the new millennium as a bold new take on the supermini. Larger, heavier and much more modern than its Rover-badged predecessor, BMW took a huge risk with the R50, but a combination of excellent dynamics and a timeless design made it an icon.

Modern technology has done a lot to benefit drivers, but frustrating touchscreens, haptic buttons and voice control systems aren’t always as intuitive as they should be. In issue 321, Colin Goodwin speaks with an Airbus pilot to discuss the importance of vehicle ergonomics, and what can be done to improve them.

The Audi RS4 Competition is the most focused iteration of the hot estate yet, with a comprehensive chassis overhaul unlocking exceptional point-to-point pace and more engaging handling than ever before. In the latest issue, James Taylor finds out how it fares against one of the finest practical performance cars on sale, putting it head-to-head with Alfa Romeo’s newly-facelifted Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The MC20 road car made it clear that Maserati still has what it takes to compete with the biggest names in the business, taking the evo Car of the Year crown in 2022. Two years on, we’ve sent Henry Catchpole to drive the thoroughbred, track-only MC20 GT2 to find out if it has the same magic on the track.

evo issue 321 also features a fascinating deep dive into the anatomy of the Penske PC23 indycar of the 90s, our verdict on the new Porsche Panamera, and a look at one of the most advanced driving simulators ever built. As usual, the issue includes a catch-up with the evo Fast Fleet, thoughts from our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more inside.

evo issue 321 is on sale now