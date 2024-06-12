evo magazine latest issue – 323 on sale now
In the latest issue of evo, the McLaren F1 meets its spiritual successor, the GMA T.50, in an analogue hypercar twin test to end them all. We also say farewell to the Audi TT, revisit the Megane R26.R and much more
Issue 323 – what’s inside
The McLaren F1 is arguably where the modern hypercar began, boasting unrivalled engagement, a stunning powertrain and performance figures that still boggle the mind decades on. In 2024, the man behind the F1 has finally delivered what he believes to be the ultimate successor: the GMA T.50. In the latest issue, Henry Catchpole drives them both to find out how Gordon Murray’s creations fare back-to-back.
Issue 323 also commemorates the end of the line for the iconic Audi TT, with production having come to a close earlier this year. To bid farewell to the design icon and find out just how far it evolved, we take a drive in the first and final iterations.
The TT isn’t the only icon meeting its end, with Bentley stopping production of its long-standing W12 engine this year. After over two decades on sale, we mark the end of the incredible power plant by revisiting the model that started it all: the original Continental GT.
In this issue, we also head to the French Riviera to drive Ford’s latest Mustang GT, drive the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf R and find out if BMW's M division has delivered another CS-badged hit with the new M4 CS.
Elsewhere in evo 323, Adam Towler revisits the stunning Renault Sport Mégane R26.R and explores its origins, and we test a pair of fast estates – the Skoda Octavia vRS and Peugeot 508 PSE – to find out which is the best everyday performance car. We also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, get the latest from our columnists and a whole lot more.
