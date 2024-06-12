evo magazine latest issue – 323 on sale now

The July issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 323 – what’s inside

The McLaren F1 is arguably where the modern hypercar began, boasting unrivalled engagement, a stunning powertrain and performance figures that still boggle the mind decades on. In 2024, the man behind the F1 has finally delivered what he believes to be the ultimate successor: the GMA T.50. In the latest issue, Henry Catchpole drives them both to find out how Gordon Murray’s creations fare back-to-back.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Issue 323 also commemorates the end of the line for the iconic Audi TT, with production having come to a close earlier this year. To bid farewell to the design icon and find out just how far it evolved, we take a drive in the first and final iterations.

The TT isn’t the only icon meeting its end, with Bentley stopping production of its long-standing W12 engine this year. After over two decades on sale, we mark the end of the incredible power plant by revisiting the model that started it all: the original Continental GT.

In this issue, we also head to the French Riviera to drive Ford’s latest Mustang GT, drive the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf R and find out if BMW's M division has delivered another CS-badged hit with the new M4 CS.

Elsewhere in evo 323, Adam Towler revisits the stunning Renault Sport Mégane R26.R and explores its origins, and we test a pair of fast estates – the Skoda Octavia vRS and Peugeot 508 PSE – to find out which is the best everyday performance car. We also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, get the latest from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 323 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.