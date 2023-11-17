Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II to return as a HWA-built restomod

The firm responsible for AMG and numerous motorsport icons has announced a limited-run restomod of the legendary 190E 2.5-16 Evo II

by: Sam Jenkins
17 Nov 2023
As the likes of the Maturo Stradale and Prodrive P25 hit the market as stunning reinterpretations of motorsport icons, HWA is now marking its 25th anniversary with a modern take on the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Launched as the first project under the firm’s new HWA Legacy restomods division, the model will be road-legal, limited to just 100 units and priced from €714,000 euros (c£625,000) plus VAT – first cars are set to hit the road towards the end of 2025.

Given HWA’s past, there’s no doubt this restomod project is in safe hands. Not only is HWA the source of AMG, it’s responsible for everything from the CLK GTR to the SLS GT3, and has played a significant role in the development of modern hypercars such as the Apollo IE and Pagani’s Huayra R. Now in its 25th year, HWA is positioning itself more as an independent manufacturer than an engineering firm, with its modern Evo II interpretation forging this new path.

> Prodrive P25 review – this £552,000 Subaru Impreza is worth every penny

Based on a modest W201 series Mercedes-Benz 190E, the 2.5-16 Evo II went on to become one of the most iconic DTM racers of all time, making its debut at the 1990 Geneva Motor Show before Klaus Ludwig raced it to a DTM title in 1992. Just 502 road-legal examples were built for homologation purposes, featuring the same Cosworth-built 2.5-litre four-cylinder as the racer.

HWA is remaining tight-lipped as to what’s in store for its modern interpretation, but has confirmed that it will be a road-legal model, blending the iconic design of the original with cutting-edge technology in everything from the powertrain to its aerodynamics. Final technical specifications will be confirmed in due course. 

Having partnered with US-based historic and restomod performance car specialist CURATED for the project, HWA founder Hans Werner Aufrecht said: ‘The EVO II was a design icon of the early 1990s and set benchmarks in terms of style. Our idea was to reinterpret this design. With CURATED, we wanted a partner at our side for this project who knows the market for such cars inside out and believes in the HWA EVO. I think we are creating the best conditions for the HWA EVO to be successful.’

The model will be limited to just 100 units worldwide, with first cars expected to hit the road at the end of 2025. Given HWA’s prestige and the desirability of the product on offer, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it will cost each buyer from €714,000 euros ( around £625,000) plus VAT. For reference, Prodrive’s P25 costs from £552,000, with the original 190E 2.5-16 Evo II now fetching in excess of £200,000 at auction.

