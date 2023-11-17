Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II to return as a HWA-built restomod

As the likes of the Maturo Stradale and Prodrive P25 hit the market as stunning reinterpretations of motorsport icons, HWA is now marking its 25th anniversary with a modern take on the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Launched as the first project under the firm’s new HWA Legacy restomods division, the model will be road-legal, limited to just 100 units and priced from €714,000 euros (c£625,000) plus VAT – first cars are set to hit the road towards the end of 2025.

Given HWA’s past, there’s no doubt this restomod project is in safe hands. Not only is HWA the source of AMG, it’s responsible for everything from the CLK GTR to the SLS GT3, and has played a significant role in the development of modern hypercars such as the Apollo IE and Pagani’s Huayra R. Now in its 25th year, HWA is positioning itself more as an independent manufacturer than an engineering firm, with its modern Evo II interpretation forging this new path.

Based on a modest W201 series Mercedes-Benz 190E, the 2.5-16 Evo II went on to become one of the most iconic DTM racers of all time, making its debut at the 1990 Geneva Motor Show before Klaus Ludwig raced it to a DTM title in 1992. Just 502 road-legal examples were built for homologation purposes, featuring the same Cosworth-built 2.5-litre four-cylinder as the racer.