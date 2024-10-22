Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2024 review – a four-seat 911 GT3 rival?

The latest AMG GT is a car we rate highly at evo. Our first drive earlier this year revealed that the move to a new 2+2 platform has turned it into a genuine Porsche 911 rival, despite being related to the less-than-dazzling SL cabriolet. We’ve subsequently lined it up against a 911 Turbo S (issue 324), which it ran very close, and tested the stonking 805bhp E Performance hybrid. ‘The way it piles on speed from 124mph to 186mph is unreal,’ reported evo’s John Barker. We thought it’d be a while before AMG turned up the heat with a GT for circuit driving, but with the new Pro version, that’s exactly what we’ve got.

The GT Pro’s positioning is a little odd. Mercedes says it’s been created in response to customers that want a GT for track days, but it’s no ground-hugging, wide-track monster like the old GT R (a replacement for that is surely coming, and would be ‘a lot more radical’ according to AMG). Instead, the GT Pro gets a series of incremental changes to make it more durable and slightly faster around a circuit, which almost feel like they should come as part of an option pack rather than a new model.

A 27bhp uplift for the GT’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 brings it up to 604bhp, with torque peaking at a monstrous 627lb ft compared to the base car’s 590. The boost has been achieved through ECU programming, and while the GT’s 3.2sec 0-62mph time is unchanged, the Pro reaches 124mph half a second quicker, in 10.9sec. The drivetrain is kept cooler too, thanks to radiators positioned in the front wheel arches and active cooling for the diffs and transfer case.