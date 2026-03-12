Before the Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series appeared, AMG’s most hardcore, exclusive line of cars had been a bit hit and miss. They were thrillers to be sure and appreciably jewel-like objects, but there was latent potential to make Black Series so much more – a line of AMG’s to appeal to the most hardcore, dedicated drivers.

That’s exactly what AMG managed with the car created to wave off its gullwing-doored SLS AMG supercar, the 2013 SLS AMG Black Series. It was a true answer to Porsche’s most potent GT cars of the day and a Mercedes-AMG to genuinely challenge the Ferrari F12 in terms of its properly special and exotic feel.

At evo Car of the Year 2013 this ultimate SLS was the winner for some testers, even if it dropped to third step in the aggregate, just one point down on the F12 that took second.

Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series in detail

M159 V8 revs higher, is more powerful and less torquey

Upgraded e-diff, suspension, transmission

70kg weight reduction

The legendary Mercedes-AMG 6.2-litre V8 was already different enough in the standard SLS to warrant its own M159 name code. For the Black Series it underwent further changes and refinement to increase power, raise the revs and boost intensity.