There are other plus sides to having the roof down too, like getting a bit closer to the odd turbo whoosh and flutter emitted from the driver’s side of the car with every twitch of your right foot. The better ride combines favourably the juvenile joys of a slightly rorty combustion engine and the novelty of open sky overhead.

Sadly, this is not a carbon-tubbed supercar impervious to the kinds of issues soft-tops normally have. Every piece of road that would rattle your spine in the hatch, rattles the steering rack and wheel a commensurate amount, with turn-in precision and off-centre feel also dulled. It also bends and flexes over crests where the stiffer hatch will be keener to take momentum-induced attitude. Any gains in ride quality are lost in platform competence, capability and togetherness when on the right road… but maybe, just maybe, it’s worth it.

Apart from this the convertible is like the hatch, in that it feels reasonably peppy, even muscular in the mid range, even if the powertrain has none of the attitude of the chassis – the incongruity of a relatively dull four-cylinder soundtracking you being bounced out of your seat can’t be overstated. The balance remains neutral, the platform is still resistant to roll, the steering remains swift (if not as sharp) and the nose is eager.

If the Mini JCW convertible weren’t essentially in a class of one it’d claw back some points when it comes to the interior. This is an almost concept car-like cabin that’s full of intriguing design and interesting materials. It’s spacious enough though the canvas top being up does make it feel a little claustrophobic. With the sun at the wrong angle the big OLED circular infotainment display can be difficult to use (it's fiddly at the best of times) though it’s far from the worst where this is concerned.

Price and rivals

The Mini JCW convertible costs from £37,535, a sturdy £4000+ more than the hatch. Jump from equipment package level 2 (standard) to level 3 and it’ll top £40,000, though that doesn’t really add any essential toys – I could personally live without parking assistance plus and driving assistant plus. A nice colour will add £550 to the price while the union jack roof – as if the rear lights aren’t enough – is another £700.

As for rivals? As alluded to above numerous times, hot hatches are hard to come by, let alone soft-top hot hatches. Even the Abarth 595C is now off-sale after what feels like forever. That would be a good one to look for on the used market as an alternative to the Mini, though it will feel extraordinarily dated. The new Abarth 500E Convertible isn’t much better inside and is an EV, so may not appeal to the JCW convertible’s audience. For the money you’d pay for a JCW convertible, we’d be highly tempted to veer off and buy a Mazda MX-5. It loses some practicality, badge cachet and plushness inside but as a thing to drive, it’s not even a contest.