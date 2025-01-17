Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New performance cars that depreciate the least (and most)

What new cars depreciate the least after three years or 36,000 miles? These projections feature some predictable models and some surprises…

by: Ethan Jupp
17 Jan 2025
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS

Further to our story looking at how sports cars hold their money better than other types of car, the latest set of figures pertaining to the value you can expect after three years or 36,000 miles has revealed what models hold money best overall. The takeaway? Whether it’s an SUV or a hot hatch, cars with demand that’s as strong or stronger than the supply, do it best. 

Performance and premium cars with the strongest residuals

The percentage figure within the data, from VIP data, represents the amount of value the car is projected to retain versus its original purchase price. So the higher the percentage number, the better. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

12. Range Rover SWB – 59 per cent

11. Tesla Model X Plaid – 60 per cent

10. Morgan Plus Six – 60 per cent

9.  Porsche Macan – 60 per cent

8.  Audi RSQ3 – 61 per cent

7.  Audi RS3 – 62 per cent

6.  Lotus Eletre – 62 per cent

5.  Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 – 63 per cent

4.  Defender P300e – 65 per cent

3.  Porsche 911 GT3 – 66 per cent

2.  Mercedes-AMG G63 – 67 per cent

1.  Porsche Cayman GT4 RS – 69 per cent

Audi RS3

Would you ever have expected models from JLR like the Defender and Range Rover to mix amongst Porsche 911 GT3s and Cayman GT4s for highest retained value on part exchange? That’s exactly what’s shown in these latest figures, such is the appeal of the PHEV models for which demand is so high. That said, the Range Rover in general did very well as did the Defender, with only 130 and 90 models sitting at below 60 per cent

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche’s Cayman GT4 RS won out in terms of projected value when trading in. It retains values in the region of £89,350 – or 69.64 per cent of its purchase price – after a three year/36,000-mile period of driving. The 911 GT3 is listed as retaining 67 per cent of its original price on trade-in. Winners though they are, this might sound low for famously appreciative Porsche motorsport models but remember, this is a projection based on 36,000 miles of driving – the average a car covers over three years. The GT car bubble we know consists of much fresher examples than this hypothetical example. Caymans in general performed well, scoring no lower than 54 per cent, likewise most 911s.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Audi’s RS3 and RSQ3 retain 62 and 61 per cent of their original purchase prices, respectively. The RSQ8 also performs strongly, scoring 59 per cent. The Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 is up there too, retaining 63 per cent of its not insignificant purchase price, though 37 per cent of a lot is still a lot to lose. A curiously strong performer is Morgan, with the Plus Six projected to retain 60 per cent of its purchase price on average, on trade-in after three years or 36,000 miles. Just missing out on a top spot also was the Toyota GR Yaris, scoring just under 59 per cent on average.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Joining the Range Rover and Defender, the Mercedes-AMG G63 too, retains some 67 per cent of its original purchase price, albeit still representing a £62k loss. For comparison, the G580e – the electric G-Class – is projected to retain 57 per cent of its purchase price after three years. The Lotus Eletre and Tesla Model X Plaid seem to buck EV depreciation trends in this list of what we’d call performance and premium cars. That said, time will tell whether these projections pan out. Another interesting electric addition to the overall list (albeit not making it into the top 12) is the MG Cyberster, which is projected to retain 58 per cent of its value over three years or 36,000 miles.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

As for the losers in the premium segment? Predictable entries come from Jaguar, DS and Maserati. The BMW 8-series Coupe – specifically the 840i – doesn’t do well either but by far the most intriguing entry in the fastest depreciators list, is a Porsche Taycan

The depreciation curve of Porsche’s maiden EV is a hot topic but the version found here is the monster Taycan Turbo GT, the flagship performance model. It’s expected to retain just 34 per cent of its original purchase price after three years or 36,000 miles. That’s a value of £64,525, down from a purchase price of £186,355 – a whopping £122k loss. 

What’s projected to be the absolute worst car in terms of value retention, at the opposite end of the overall list to the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS? The Nissan Leaf, a version of which is projected to retain just 26 per cent of its original purchase price.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Why the new Porsche 911 GT3 could be the best ever
Porsche 911 GT3
Opinion

Why the new Porsche 911 GT3 could be the best ever

Porsche’s 992.2 GT3 could end up being the last naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid model in the lineage – here’s why it could also be one of the best
15 Jan 2025
Best fast family cars – our favourite fun, practical daily drivers
Best fast family cars
Best cars

Best fast family cars – our favourite fun, practical daily drivers

A family car doesn’t need to be dull – some of our favourite performance models deliver the thrills of a purpose-built sports car
13 Jan 2025
2025 VED car tax: what you'll be paying
VED car tax 2025
Advice

2025 VED car tax: what you'll be paying

The latest car tax changes explained, including new pricing for EVs and hybrids and increased prices for higher-emission vehicles
3 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content