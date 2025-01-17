New performance cars that depreciate the least (and most)

Further to our story looking at how sports cars hold their money better than other types of car, the latest set of figures pertaining to the value you can expect after three years or 36,000 miles has revealed what models hold money best overall. The takeaway? Whether it’s an SUV or a hot hatch, cars with demand that’s as strong or stronger than the supply, do it best.

Performance and premium cars with the strongest residuals

The percentage figure within the data, from VIP data, represents the amount of value the car is projected to retain versus its original purchase price. So the higher the percentage number, the better.

12. Range Rover SWB – 59 per cent

11. Tesla Model X Plaid – 60 per cent

10. Morgan Plus Six – 60 per cent

9. Porsche Macan – 60 per cent

8. Audi RSQ3 – 61 per cent

7. Audi RS3 – 62 per cent

6. Lotus Eletre – 62 per cent

5. Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 – 63 per cent

4. Defender P300e – 65 per cent

3. Porsche 911 GT3 – 66 per cent

2. Mercedes-AMG G63 – 67 per cent

1. Porsche Cayman GT4 RS – 69 per cent

Would you ever have expected models from JLR like the Defender and Range Rover to mix amongst Porsche 911 GT3s and Cayman GT4s for highest retained value on part exchange? That’s exactly what’s shown in these latest figures, such is the appeal of the PHEV models for which demand is so high. That said, the Range Rover in general did very well as did the Defender, with only 130 and 90 models sitting at below 60 per cent