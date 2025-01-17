New performance cars that depreciate the least (and most)
What new cars depreciate the least after three years or 36,000 miles? These projections feature some predictable models and some surprises…
Further to our story looking at how sports cars hold their money better than other types of car, the latest set of figures pertaining to the value you can expect after three years or 36,000 miles has revealed what models hold money best overall. The takeaway? Whether it’s an SUV or a hot hatch, cars with demand that’s as strong or stronger than the supply, do it best.
Performance and premium cars with the strongest residuals
The percentage figure within the data, from VIP data, represents the amount of value the car is projected to retain versus its original purchase price. So the higher the percentage number, the better.
12. Range Rover SWB – 59 per cent
11. Tesla Model X Plaid – 60 per cent
10. Morgan Plus Six – 60 per cent
9. Porsche Macan – 60 per cent
8. Audi RSQ3 – 61 per cent
7. Audi RS3 – 62 per cent
6. Lotus Eletre – 62 per cent
5. Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 – 63 per cent
4. Defender P300e – 65 per cent
3. Porsche 911 GT3 – 66 per cent
2. Mercedes-AMG G63 – 67 per cent
1. Porsche Cayman GT4 RS – 69 per cent
Would you ever have expected models from JLR like the Defender and Range Rover to mix amongst Porsche 911 GT3s and Cayman GT4s for highest retained value on part exchange? That’s exactly what’s shown in these latest figures, such is the appeal of the PHEV models for which demand is so high. That said, the Range Rover in general did very well as did the Defender, with only 130 and 90 models sitting at below 60 per cent
Porsche’s Cayman GT4 RS won out in terms of projected value when trading in. It retains values in the region of £89,350 – or 69.64 per cent of its purchase price – after a three year/36,000-mile period of driving. The 911 GT3 is listed as retaining 67 per cent of its original price on trade-in. Winners though they are, this might sound low for famously appreciative Porsche motorsport models but remember, this is a projection based on 36,000 miles of driving – the average a car covers over three years. The GT car bubble we know consists of much fresher examples than this hypothetical example. Caymans in general performed well, scoring no lower than 54 per cent, likewise most 911s.
Audi’s RS3 and RSQ3 retain 62 and 61 per cent of their original purchase prices, respectively. The RSQ8 also performs strongly, scoring 59 per cent. The Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 is up there too, retaining 63 per cent of its not insignificant purchase price, though 37 per cent of a lot is still a lot to lose. A curiously strong performer is Morgan, with the Plus Six projected to retain 60 per cent of its purchase price on average, on trade-in after three years or 36,000 miles. Just missing out on a top spot also was the Toyota GR Yaris, scoring just under 59 per cent on average.
Joining the Range Rover and Defender, the Mercedes-AMG G63 too, retains some 67 per cent of its original purchase price, albeit still representing a £62k loss. For comparison, the G580e – the electric G-Class – is projected to retain 57 per cent of its purchase price after three years. The Lotus Eletre and Tesla Model X Plaid seem to buck EV depreciation trends in this list of what we’d call performance and premium cars. That said, time will tell whether these projections pan out. Another interesting electric addition to the overall list (albeit not making it into the top 12) is the MG Cyberster, which is projected to retain 58 per cent of its value over three years or 36,000 miles.
As for the losers in the premium segment? Predictable entries come from Jaguar, DS and Maserati. The BMW 8-series Coupe – specifically the 840i – doesn’t do well either but by far the most intriguing entry in the fastest depreciators list, is a Porsche Taycan.
The depreciation curve of Porsche’s maiden EV is a hot topic but the version found here is the monster Taycan Turbo GT, the flagship performance model. It’s expected to retain just 34 per cent of its original purchase price after three years or 36,000 miles. That’s a value of £64,525, down from a purchase price of £186,355 – a whopping £122k loss.
What’s projected to be the absolute worst car in terms of value retention, at the opposite end of the overall list to the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS? The Nissan Leaf, a version of which is projected to retain just 26 per cent of its original purchase price.