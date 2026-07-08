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evo issue 348 – what’s inside

In evo issue 348, our Supercar Eras series continues as we enter the 1980s. This time, we’ve gathered a stunning group with the Lotus Esprit Turbo, Aston Martin V8 Zagato, Porsche 930S, Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV, De Tomaso Pantera and Ferrari Testarossa. Each and every one is an icon in its own right, but Dickie Meaden puts them all through their paces to find out how they fare on the road today.

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Bringing the supercar species right up to date, Henry Catchpole gets behind the wheel of the successor to the outstanding McLaren P1; the W1. Long-awaited and highly anticipated as a British alternative to the incredible Ferrari F80, it sends all of its 1258bhp to the rear wheels alone. Is that a step too far?

With 1164 fewer bhp is the intriguing Honda Super N, a Japanese Kei car modified for use in Britain, with a performance car twist. It produces less than 100bhp at its peak, but synthetic ‘gears’ for its all-electric powertrain and a sub-£20,000 price tag make it a unique proposition. Antony Ingram gets behind the wheel for the first time this month.

On a similar note, Porsche has taken a leaf out of Hyundai N’s book with simulated gears in its latest Taycan in an effort to bring in up-to-speed with the rest of the performance EV market. Has it done the trick? We find out.

On track this issue, John Barker drives Ariel’s most expensive, powerful and quickest ever Atom with the 525bhp 4RR. We also put Maserati’s £1m MCXtrema special head-to-head with its MC20 GT2 sibling, and get behind the wheel of Mercedes-AMG’s alternative with its GT2 racer.

To read all of this, plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet, our columnists and more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 348 delivered to your door.