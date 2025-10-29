Is there hope for the future of the performance car?

If we were to publish a follow-up to our final Eras gathering, what might the 2035 performance car landscape look like? And looking back at that first 1980s-themed Eras test, how many threads from that decade might still be present?

Given the resurgence of retro styling and reborn nameplates – take the Renault 4 and 5 and, ahem, the Ford Capri – some 2030s cars may well reference previous decades. As consumers face the transition to electrification, well-known badges and design language will continue to give buyers and brands reassuring familiarity to lean on.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally, there’ll be a great many more EVs to choose from in 2035: that year remains the watershed for new combustion-engined car sales in Europe, though the UK government is currently committed to 2030 as the cut-off, with hybrids allowed to remain on sale until 2035 (although both Mercedes and Toyota have called on the EU to rethink the 2035 ban, and you can expect more to follow).

In the interim, expect a large influx of performance Plug-in Hybrid EVs (PHEVs) to join BMW’s M5. The next M3 will be offered as a Battery EV (BEV) and PHEV, the next Audi RS5 and RS6 are both PHEVs, as will be Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio successor and Honda’s next Type Rs – Prelude first then Civic. Mercedes has stated it will shift focus back to ‘electrified ICE development’, while Porsche has started down that path with the 911 Carrera GTS and Turbo.