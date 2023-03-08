Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Spy shots

The new Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo is coming – here's our best look yet

The Porsche 911 is scheduled for a mid-life refresh this year, and it could receive hybrid power for the first time ever

by: Yousuf Ashraf
22 Jan 2024
Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo facelift – front7

The Porsche 911 Turbo has followed the same recipe for the last three decades: a twin-turbocharged flat six, four driven wheels and bulging bodywork that barely contains the muscle beneath. But for this year's updated 992 'Gen 2' model, the Turbo’s character could evolve significantly with the introduction of hybrid power for the first time. 

These spy shots provide our clearest look yet at the 992.2 Turbo, which will receive a host of design, tech and chassis upgrades to go with its electrified engine. 

When the covers come off later in 2024, the 992.2 will feature new headlights, bumpers and quad-exit tailpipes as part of a mild styling refresh. Inside, expect to find Porsche's latest PCM infotainment suite – potentially including a curved digital dash and a passenger touchscreen derived from the Taycan

As with previous 'Gen 2' 911s, Porsche will also apply detail changes to the car's chassis hardware and electronics – in this case to account for addition of a hybrid system. The Turbo is expected to adopt the mild-hybrid setup that’s already been touted for use in the standard Carrera, mated to the current turbocharged flat-six. 

The 992 was designed to accommodate hybrid power from the outset – its eight-speed PDK gearbox uses a 100mm shorter gearset than the previous unit to make room for an electric motor, powered by a battery pack mounted in front of the engine. The Turbo’s 3.8-litre flat-six already produces 572bhp - and a mighty 641bhp in S form - but these outputs should rise with the 992.2. 

In fact, they’ll need to, given that the extra hardware could see the new model tip the scales as the heaviest Turbo yet (for reference, the current car weighs in at 1640kg). Still, the electrical system should fill any holes in the Turbo’s power delivery, and it could even provide fleeting moments of pure-electric running for the first time in a 911.

