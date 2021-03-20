Electric Porsche Cayman and Boxster spied: 600bhp sports car gears up for launch

Development of Porsche’s all-electric 718 Cayman and Boxster replacements continues, with the latest set of spy shots offering our best look yet at the coupe cold weather testing in public. A launch date is still yet to be confirmed, but when we first saw prototypes testing over two years ago, a reveal was expected for 2025. The countdown is on...

A few years ago in 2022, the landscape for future electric sports cars didn’t look quite so rocky as it does now. Key rivals Alpine and Lotus were expected to collaborate, twinning an Elise successor with an A110 successor meaning that, with a next-gen electric Cayman, quite the triple test was on the cards.

Now in 2025, that partnership has dissolved, with Alpine playing coy on its all-electric future sports car and Lotus delaying/possibly rethinking the all-electric Type 135. MG’s Cyberster has received a warm reception, even if the driving experience doesn’t deliver on its looks. On the other hand, there is the Caterham Project V that seems to be moving ahead at pace. As yet, Porsche appears to be persevering with the electrification of one of its core sports car families, with these images giving our latest insight into what’s to come.