Electric Porsche Cayman and Boxster spied testing

The overall silhouette and details like the front and rear lighting, appear to borrow at least a little bit from the Porsche Mission R, albeit minus all the race paraphernalia. Don’t be fooled by the 911 ‘side window’ disguise, that’s there to disguise the Cayman’s swollen roofline – the traditional upswept coupe window is just visible under the wrap.

The front lights are clearly in the same style as the Taycan and the Macan Electric, while the rear looks to exchange the existing car’s lozenges for the increasingly ubiquitous light bar. No doubt atop it there will be a movable spoiler element. Perhaps the most dramatic change to these Caymans and Boxsters vs the cars they’ll replace, is the lack of prominent side inlets, with hints of almost vestigial intakes visible behind the door shutlines.

The Cayman and Boxster’s fundamentals – their two-seat layout, basic silhouette with ‘mid-engined’ proportions and snug, but still practical, interior will remain intact. Specifics about what will be under the skin are still to be revealed, though Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has previously said that they will be based on a new platform developed specifically for two-door sports cars. This will likely be to preserve the ideal driving position flexibility that skateboard architectures don’t allow, as well as give freedom in terms of how much battery capacity is needed and as importantly, where that weight is positioned.

Beyond technical specifics, the question of whether the effort and expense of turning the new 718 into an electric sports car will be worth it ultimately depends on the bottom line. While the electric car market had a bit of a boom when the next-gen Caymans and Boxsters entered development, a lot has changed in the years since.

Market appetite and customer sentiments have stagnated and soured, with residuals and questions of longevity looming. Meanwhile, sports car demand, while low in relative terms, remains at least consistent. Squeezed between the rock of legislation and the hard place of what buyers actually want, it’ll be very interesting to see how this plays out and how an electric Cayman and Boxster are received, by commentators and buyers alike, will surely be the acid test.

This move will also allow Porsche to continue with internal combustion engines in the 911, possibly mixed with a hybrid option – especially so if the synthetic fuel market continues to receive investment and development – putting less pressure on EV sales to keep its CO2 fleet average down.