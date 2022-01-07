As with Toyota’s previous two supercars, the 2000GT (more a sports car than supercar, granted) and the LFA, the new GR halo car will be a front-engined, two-seater coupe. Its long bonnet and a cockpit positioned close to the rear axle suggests a potential transaxle configuration too, which would also provide Gazoo Racing with a near ready made Super GT and VLN/GT3 race car. This would also mean Toyota going down the carbon fibre tub route, as it did with the LFA.

Power is expected to be from a hybrid-V8 petrol engine with an automatic transmission, but final figures and how it will distribute its output are still under wraps. Of the three prototypes seen testing all have worn different aerodynamic bodies. One has been seen testing with and without a mid-level swan-neck wing and the other with a higher fixed swan-neck wing.

Overall, visually, it can be best likened so far to a Japanese take on the Mercedes-AMG SLS or Dodge Viper: long bonnet (that we can now see is thrice vented), bluff snout, taut cockpit with a stubby tail. It’s certainly not quite as smooth-flowing or elegant as the Lexus LC, with more sporting pretence. At the front we can now see lighting, grilles and an overall face in keeping with Lexus’s most recent design direction. There are still very racey prominent air outlets and inlets, aft the front wheels, before the rear wheels and aft the cabin on the top surface.

At the rear there are prominent flanking vents, an aggressive diffuser and a quad exhaust system mounted within. Videos and their debut at the 2025 Festival of Speed revealed a V8 soundtrack coming from them. Whatever these prototypes become definitely won’t be electric.

A V8 GT car introduced in the late 2020s doesn’t quite compute legislatively, but Toyota Motor Company has previously been outspoken in its support for making internal combustion clean, rather than going all in on electric power. We also get our first proper look at the interior, though little is visible through all the disguise beyond a large angled infotainment screen, climate controls below it, a bepaddled steering wheel and a tall transmission tunnel.