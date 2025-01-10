This mid-engined Toyota GR Yaris mule could be a preview of the next MR2

What remains clear with Toyota’s GR division is that the product comes before the market insight, and at the heart of that product’s development is Toyoda himself. The former president who took on the role of Chairman in 2023 has been instrumental in the development of Toyota’s performance cars. The GT86 was the result of his desire to provide an affordable, accessible and tuneable sports car for the next generation of Toyota customers. The GR Yaris was only conceived as a homologation requirement for Toyota’s continual commitment to the World Rally Championship, but when the regulations changed and there was no longer a requirement to build such a bespoke road car Toyoda insisted his engineers carried on. ‘We didn’t make any money at first, but its success now means we are. The business is happy about that.’

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with the GT86, the return of the Supra in 2019 required Toyota to think laterally about how it could bring the car to market. So while the former was a collaboration with Subaru, Toyota worked with BMW on its six-cylinder coupe, the German giant struggled to justify its next Z4 development budget and Toyoda saw an opportunity. ‘We helped Subaru. We helped BMW. Toyota led the development on both. We built two cars we loved.’ The forthcoming GR GT front-engined V8 supercar is another pure Toyota and Gazoo Racing product.

Akio Toyoda’s approach to not only sports cars but everything Toyota and Lexus, is driven not by what experts think consumers want but what he believes is a good car. Or rather a great car. With the GR Yaris M everything has been led by Toyoda’s love of cars. Its conception, design and development is much more a ‘design it and they will come’ philosophy, rather than today’s ‘we’ve built this, you must buy it’ approach of so many car manufacturers. Regardless of whether the mid-engined Yaris is launched as an MR2, Celica or a GR Yaris one thing is for certain and that is it will have been created by people you love cars.