The Toyota Supra Final Edition is a 429bhp Alpine A110 R-fighting sendoff

The Toyota Supra Final Edition and Lightweight Evo will wave off the A90 generation Toyota Supra that’s been in service since 2019. Available in 2025, the Final Edition in particular, looks to elevate the Supra experience, with extra power, revised dynamics and additional aero.

Rumours did suggest that the hardened sharpened Supra, which has been spotted testing around the Nürburgring over the last couple of years, might get a full BMW M engine. While that's not quite materialised, the Supra Final Edition's B58 does get a decent upgrade, with a bump to 429bhp at 6000rpm and 420lb ft at 4800rpm.

This has been achieved through revised mapping, a low-pressure catalyst and a revised intake on the B58 straight-six engine. A baffled oil pan also features to maintain oil supply to the engine during high cornering forces.

Cooling has been improved too, while the vocals should be improved thanks to an Akrapovic titanium exhaust muffler. The Supra Final Edition will exclusively use the six-speed manual transmission, feeding the rear wheels via an optimised active rear differential.

What's changed on the outside? It’s far from a 911 GT3 or Alpine A110 R-esque makeover but a dusting of carbonfibre in the form of an enlarged splitter with canards, a removable bonnet vent and a swan-neck rear wing do mark it out, in addition to nominally improving aero performance.