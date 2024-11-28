The Toyota Supra Final Edition is a 429bhp Alpine A110 R-fighting sendoff
The last of the A90 Supras will be the most potent and the most focused. Will it finally realise the potential of Toyota’s sportscar?
The Toyota Supra Final Edition and Lightweight Evo will wave off the A90 generation Toyota Supra that’s been in service since 2019. Available in 2025, the Final Edition in particular, looks to elevate the Supra experience, with extra power, revised dynamics and additional aero.
Rumours did suggest that the hardened sharpened Supra, which has been spotted testing around the Nürburgring over the last couple of years, might get a full BMW M engine. While that's not quite materialised, the Supra Final Edition's B58 does get a decent upgrade, with a bump to 429bhp at 6000rpm and 420lb ft at 4800rpm.
This has been achieved through revised mapping, a low-pressure catalyst and a revised intake on the B58 straight-six engine. A baffled oil pan also features to maintain oil supply to the engine during high cornering forces.
Cooling has been improved too, while the vocals should be improved thanks to an Akrapovic titanium exhaust muffler. The Supra Final Edition will exclusively use the six-speed manual transmission, feeding the rear wheels via an optimised active rear differential.
What's changed on the outside? It’s far from a 911 GT3 or Alpine A110 R-esque makeover but a dusting of carbonfibre in the form of an enlarged splitter with canards, a removable bonnet vent and a swan-neck rear wing do mark it out, in addition to nominally improving aero performance.
Under the skin it also features KW damping-force-adjustable suspension inspired by the Supra GT4 racing car, with 16 rebound and 12 compression stages, affording enormous configurability. The body of the Supra Final Edition has also been reinforced through increased bracing, including a GT4-spec cross cage in the rear of the cabin. There are also strengthened front and rear stabilisers
Turn in response should be sharper and lateral grip increased thanks to more aggressive camber, while the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres with a 10mm wider contact patch. Hiding within those wheels are 19-inch Brembo brakes at the front with track-optimised pads and braided hoses.
The Supra may have caught some grief over the years for being a bit too ‘BMW’ but there are some very not-BMW bits in the cabin of this Final Edition. Just look at those Recaro Podium full carbon bucket seats, with Alcantara padding. The driver focus is highlighted by the entire driver’s area – from the seat to the door card and transmission tunnel – being shod in bright red Alcantara, with a centre stripe topping the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel too.
Though more aggressively titled, the Supra Lightweight Evo doesn’t go quite as far as the Final Edition, with no power bump, less aggressive aero and standard seats on the inside. There are revisions going on underneath – the active differential, extra camber, larger Brembo brakes and revised shocks, underbody stiffening – but it’s not as comprehensive. It ought to be cheaper than the more aggressively updated final edition though, when both land in 2025.