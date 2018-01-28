For the first time in an Up, the GTI got a six-speed transmission and it’s a good one. The change is direct, close and slack-free, and you can change up as fast as your hand will move, helping you keep the engine in its mid-range perfectly.

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The pedals are spaced in an awkward manner for heel-and-toe downshifts; it is possible but it isn’t helped by the engine responding slowly when you hit the throttle. Get the knack though, and you'll be whipping up and down the slick 'box just for the hell of it.

Ride and handling

The Up isn’t the last word in adjustability or agility, oddly

The steering and turn-in response aren’t the sharpest

But the GTI grips hard and feels sophisticated

Driving down an average, reasonably well-surfaced B-road, the Up GTI feels like a far more sophisticated car than you might expect. It rides well, as if it’s riding on more rubber than the sidewall of the 195/40 R17 tyres actually gives you.

The body’s low mass is kept well controlled most of the time, too. Roll is minimal, but the more committed you are the more it feels as though the inside wheels are going to come off the ground, rather than the chassis allow the body to roll, thanks to, what feels like, a high centre of gravity. As the road gets rough the suspension struggles to keep wheels under total control and the tyres in constant contact with the road. This eats away at otherwise very good traction.

Guide the GTI through a collection of challenging bends and it’s clear it doesn’t subscribe to the template dictated by many of our favourite hot hatches. There isn’t super fast turn-in, hyper agility and limitless adjustability. Instead, the steering feels slow and the front tyres reluctant to bite; braking late and deep into a corner does little to agitate the car or amplify is agility. Even though it doesn’t snap into a bend, the Up usually finds its way to the inside of a corner.

Once at the apex, and both axles start to take equal load, it tenaciously holds its line. Experiencing such grip encourages you to fight the less than enthusiastic corner entry and enter the next bend at a greater rate. With a relatively high apex speed, for a 113bhp car that is, you then don’t have to rely on the engine and huge traction to pull you out of a corner.