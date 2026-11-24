Competition package cars expanded the M3’s output to 444bhp but torque remained at 406lb ft; the 0-62mph time dropped to four seconds flat, but top speed remained the same 155mph. CS versions got a further 10bhp but torque jumped to 443lb ft, albeit now developed from 4000rpm, implying a marginally peakier engine. It took another tenth off the 0-62mph sprint, but top speed was now 174mph.

Ride and handling

Early cars were quite spiky and unpredictable at the limit

Competition Package was a big improvement and worth seeking out

Fantastic front-end grip and strong brakes

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The performance and pace of the early versions of the F80 was never in doubt, but they weren’t particularly suited to the UK’s bumpy and undulating roads. Poor body control, particularly at the rear, made the car feel difficult to predict and trust, especially when the weather was anything other than bone dry.

> Used BMW M3 (E46, 2000 - 2006): an analogue sports coupe icon

Over the years, tweaks to the BMW’s chassis and drivetrain calibration helped, but it wasn’t until the M3 Competition version arrived that the F80 M3’s potential was finally realised. It felt more settled at low speed and more predictable at quicker speeds, while different engine calibration meant the power delivery was less spiky too, giving you better control over what happened at the rear wheels.

One aspect of the M3 that has never been in doubt is just how impressive the front axle is. There is truly fantastic grip on turn in, meaning you can carry huge speed into a corner without any understeer. The steering doesn’t transmit much usable information about what’s happening between the tyres and the road but, with such a dependable nose, you can be incredibly accurate when placing the car.

On track the M3’s mighty front end and masses of torque mean that it’s all about managing oversteer. Every prod of the throttle, even through some of the faster corners has the rear tyres spinning. But, thanks to a very transparent limited slip differential that locks early and remains consistent throughout a corner, it feels very natural to drive at the limit. The engine’s response means that once you’re accustomed to the M3’s balance, you can restrict the slides to small angles and refrain from losing too much speed to wheelspin.