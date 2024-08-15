2025 BMW M5 Touring (G99) prototype review – super estate returns to battle the Audi RS6

It’s been a while, 14 years in fact since a 5-litre V10 was shoehorned between the front wheels of an E61 5-series Touring and an M5 badge affixed to its tailgate. Now the BMW M5 Touring is back, revealed at Monterey Car Week, photographed by evo in a studio in Oxfordshire before being driven on some familiar roads in and around north Wales.

The G99 example we drove was far from a finished production car, its development hadn’t reached the same near sign-off stage as the prototype M5 saloon we drove in July. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo hybrid powertrain did feel as per the saloon, which meant mighty levels of performance across the board. A V8 that revs with impunity and has an endless supply of energy to call upon; as with the saloon the 197bhp and 206lb ft delivered via the electric motor means it technically does. Combined, the two powertrains produce 727bhp and 738lb ft of torque, which is handy when you take into account the weight increase over the 2435kg saloon.

As per the saloon, the M5 Touring’s sweet spot on the road is Sport mode with powertrain energised for all eventualities you could expect on the King’s highway. The final suspension settings had yet to be signed off before our drive, with more calibration by the M team to be completed before deliveries start at the end of year.