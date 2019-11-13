evo magazine latest issue – 316 on sale now

The December issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

The G80 BMW M3 CS has proven just how formidable the CS formula is, with a thorough chassis overhaul making it yet another M division masterpiece. To find out exactly how good it is, Jethro Bovingdon puts it up against two of the greatest supersaloons ever to grace our roads: Jaguar’s mighty XE SV Project 8 and Alfa Romeo’s sublime Giulia GTA.

Also in this issue, we get behind the wheel of Ariel’s latest creation, the Atom 4R. The hardcore, skeletal sports car is an incredible performer even in its standard form, but with another 80bhp from its Honda Civic Type R-derived four-cylinder, the 4R is a new beast entirely. Might it have gone a step too far? James Taylor finds out.

Stepping from four cylinders to six, we also get our hands on the stunning Porsche 911 S/T, a variant designed for on-road thrills and as the purest 992 yet. Taking the wingless 911 GT3 Touring as a base, the model combines the GT3 RS’s engine with a manual transmission for the first time, forming what appears to be one of the greatest driver’s cars ever created – on paper. We head out onto the road to find out if that translates to the real world.

Continuing the 911 theme, Adam Towler heads to Laguna Seca for the Rennsport Reunion, the world's greatest gathering of Porsches. Issue 316 also features the annual evo Tyre Test, in which we put eight of the finest high performance tyres through their paces to determine which you should spend your hard-earned cash on.

We also put the Audi S1 head-to-head with the Toyota GR Yaris in an all-wheel-drive supermini twin test, Richard Porter dives into the details of the fascinating TVR Cerbera Speed 12 and the truth behind its demise in a special edition of Dead on Arrival, and, as always, we catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more.

