evo magazine latest issue – 318 on sale now

In evo issue 318, we test every hot hatchback on sale, revisit the original Aston Martin Vanquish and deliver our definitive verdict on the Ferrari SF90 XX – plus a whole lot more…

by: Yousuf Ashraf
17 Jan 2024
evo magazine issue 3188

The February issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 318 – what’s inside

In the latest issue of evo, we get under the skin of the brand new, 1016bhp Ferrari SF90 XX, to discover if a track-oriented makeover can transform one of the most confused Ferraris we've driven in recent years. For all its performance and complexity, the standard SF90 hasn’t completely won us over thus far, failing to capture the indulgent driving experience that defines Ferrari’s true greats. 

With the XX, Ferrari is having another crack at it by ramping up the aggression and – hopefully – delivering a more intuitive and memorable supercar. Or should that be hypercar, given that the SF90 XX costs £673,584 and laps the Fiorano circuit faster than the LaFerrari? We flew to Maranello to unravel what could be a turning point for the SF90, or potentially another disappointment. 

evo magazine issue 3188

evo 318 also serves up a hot hatch group test to end them all, with an 18-strong field containing every model currently on sale. Having driven them on our home circuit at Bedford Autodrome, we ventured out on the road for a final reckoning to crown the king of hot hatchbacks. With the likes of the Hyundai i20 N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Honda Civic Type R and BMW 128ti competing for glory, which would come out on top?

Elsewhere in issue 318, we revisit the original Aston Martin Vanquish S exactly two decades since launch. The Vanquish’s design and 5.9-litre V12 are as glorious as ever in 2024, but we wanted to find out if the driving experience still stacks up too – in S spec, with an uprated 520bhp engine, a revised automated manual gearbox and a firmer chassis, it has the best chance of doing so.

 This issue also features our first drive of the hybrid-powered C8 Corvette E-Ray, the BMW i5 M60 and revised Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, as well as a catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more.

Head to our online shop to order your copy of evo issue 318, or pick up a copy in store.

