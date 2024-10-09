evo magazine latest issue – 327 on sale now

The November issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

The launch of a new Ferrari is always a special occasion, but when said Ferrari has a naturally-aspirated V12 and bodywork inspired by the legendary 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the level of anticipation goes through the roof. In issue 327, we get a first taste of Ferrari’s 12Cilindri super GT, which follows on from the spectacular 812 Superfast as the firm's flagship grand tourer. One with an 819bhp V12 in the nose and epic, addictive performance, as evo’s Deputy Editor James Taylor found out when driving it in Luxembourg.

Elsewhere in issue 327, we test three Japanese sports car icons – the Lexus LFA, Nissan GT-R Nismo and Subaru Impreza 22B – to sample the magic that has permeated through Japan's performance car industry through the ages. The LFA needs no introduction; it's one of the most exquisitely designed and fabulous sounding cars ever built, with an attention to detail beyond that of some established supercar makers. The R35 GT-R is also a product of fastidious engineering, evolving over 17 years into the flagship, late-model Nismo we’re testing here. And the Subaru? The 22B is one of the greatest examples of the Impreza breed, with a unique widened body shell hiding a 2.2-litre EJ22 engine with a claimed 276bhp.

Having revisited these three evo icons, the latest issue also includes a preview of what will almost certainly become one in the future: the McLaren W1 hypercar. Successor to the hallowed P1, the latest in McLaren’s line of Ultimate Series models is a 1257bhp hybrid with motorsport inspiration ingrained in its design, aero and chassis. In Race mode it generates a staggering 1000kg of downforce, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about what a modern hypercar is capable of at the cutting edge.

Also in issue 327, we test Audi’s monstrous new RS6 GT, Bentley’s revamped hybrid-powered Continental GT and have a run in Thornley Kelham’s stunning Porsche 911 European RS restomod. Our 2024 performance tyre test features too, as well as a chat with tuning mogul turned hypercar manufacturer John Hennessey, a catch up with the evo Fast Fleet and a whole lot more.

