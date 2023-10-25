Mazda's rotary concept is set for production: the return of the RX-7?

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next rotary-powered Mazda sports car since the RX-8 went off sale in 2010, and while tightening emissions regulations mean that the Wankel engine is unlikely to return in its traditional form, Mazda is at least exploring its use in future EVs. The MX-30 R-EV has already come to market with a rotary range extender, but Iconic SP concept is an altogether more exciting application of similar technology, and its design is now set to translate to the road much sooner than we thought...

A year since its initial reveal at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Masashi Nakayama, General Manager at Mazda's Design Division, revealed that while the Iconic SP is a showcase of future technology, it's a concept with more of a future than most. He said: 'This concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.'

While we'll have to see what form the production variant takes, the Iconic SP concept has been built as a two-door, two-seat coupe, larger than an MX-5 but smaller than a Porsche Boxster, with a classical long-bonnet silhouette reminiscent of the FD RX-7. Whether or not Mazda will revive the rotary icon is yet to be seen, but Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro did comment on the future for the MX-5 at the concept's launch: ‘We love the MX-5, and the world loves the MX-5. We are determined in the age of electrification to keep the joy of driving which the MX-5 represents alive, and the Mazda Iconic SP, with its dual rotary power generator EV powertrain is our dream solution.’