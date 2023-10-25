Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Mazda's rotary concept is set for production: the return of the RX-7?

Mazda has revealed that its rotary-equipped Iconic SP concept offers a glimpse into the 'not-so-distant future' for a production-ready sports car

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
8 Nov 2024
Mazda Iconic SP21

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next rotary-powered Mazda sports car since the RX-8 went off sale in 2010, and while tightening emissions regulations mean that the Wankel engine is unlikely to return in its traditional form, Mazda is at least exploring its use in future EVs. The MX-30 R-EV has already come to market with a rotary range extender, but Iconic SP concept is an altogether more exciting application of similar technology, and its design is now set to translate to the road much sooner than we thought...

A year since its initial reveal at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Masashi Nakayama, General Manager at Mazda's Design Division, revealed that while the Iconic SP is a showcase of future technology, it's a concept with more of a future than most. He said: 'This concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.'

> The Toyota GR86 Rally is a modern-day Celica GT-Four you can’t buy

While we'll have to see what form the production variant takes, the Iconic SP concept has been built as a two-door, two-seat coupe, larger than an MX-5 but smaller than a Porsche Boxster, with a classical long-bonnet silhouette reminiscent of the FD RX-7. Whether or not Mazda will revive the rotary icon is yet to be seen, but Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro did comment on the future for the MX-5 at the concept's launch: ‘We love the MX-5, and the world loves the MX-5. We are determined in the age of electrification to keep the joy of driving which the MX-5 represents alive, and the Mazda Iconic SP, with its dual rotary power generator EV powertrain is our dream solution.’

The use of a compact twin-rotor range extender enables a low centre of gravity and a sleek bonnet line, and while Mazda hasn’t detailed the Iconic SP’s motor and battery layout, it’s said to generate 365bhp with a kerb weight of 1450kg. The idea is that while the electric motors provide propulsion, the rotary engine can serve as a generator to boost range, with the potential for different fuel types – including hydrogen – to be used for this purpose. 

Mazda Iconic SP21

The Iconic SP’s ultra-minimalist design language is unlikely to reach production any time soon, but its cabin is closer to showroom-ready. Mazda has stuck to tradition with a simple round steering wheel and body-coloured door accents similar to those you’ll find in today’s MX-5. 

The centre console houses gear selector controls and the primary infotainment screen is set within the dash, and appears no larger than the unit fitted to Mazda’s latest production cars. A curved digital dial pack is set behind the steering wheel and offers speed, drive mode and G-meter readings, as well as a circuit map for track days. 

While further details on a production variant are still under wraps for now, this news has certainly got us excited about what's to come...

