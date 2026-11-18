In summer 1995, Loaded magazine’s cover stars were Shaun Ryder, David Letterman and Kylie Minogue; the NME put Blur and Oasis head to head; Vogue made Kate Moss an international superstar; and for its May edition, evo’s forerunner, Performance Car, had a new cover star too. ‘King Turbo!’ the coverline proclaimed, bright yellow text contrasting with a Riviera Blue Porsche 911 Turbo.

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The new 993-generation Turbo to be precise, and ‘Son of 959’ was the headline inside. Porsche had distilled some of the learning from its high-tech proto-hypercar and employed it here in the 911 to devastating effect.

Contemporary evo editor-at-large John Barker was the PC correspondent at the Turbo’s launch, and set the scene: ‘Traditionally the Turbo has been the fastest and most frightening of the 911 family, a car whose full potential only the most skilled could exploit... This, however, is a 911 Turbo like no other before.’

The 993 generation had marked a shift in the Turbo’s character. It was now an all-weather express, with searing point-to-point pace, suction-cup grip levels and lofty handling limits. Revisiting it today, it’s still a seriously quick car, and an effortlessly capable one, brimming with appeal.

Porsche 911 Turbo (993) in detail