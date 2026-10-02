The Porsche 911 GT3 is often described as a race car for the road. In some ways it’s an apt description, because there’s genuine motorsport DNA in the way it responds, sounds and how focused it feels. But it isn’t actually a race car. It has road car amenities, treaded tyres, a fully kitted interior and suspension designed to cope with potholes and speed bumps.

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Step forward the 911 Challenge, which is what happens when you strip a GT3 back to its bare essentials and fully optimise it for the track, with no regard for road use. It’s Porsche’s new entry-level race car to replace the Cayman GT4 Clubsport (given the Cayman is no longer in production), and it’ll race in the one-make Porsche Carwow Sprint Challenge, a support series for the BTCC. The price? £171,052, plus VAT.

911-based race cars already exist, of course, such as the Cup, GT3 R and recently launched GT4 R, but the Challenge stays closest to its road car roots to be as affordable to buy and run as possible. Where a Cup car has wider bodywork, extensive aero and a thoroughly reworked race-spec cabin, the Challenge looks pretty much identical to a standard GT3. The only notable changes are a tweaked (and adjustable) rear wing, go-faster stickers and 18-inch wheels wearing Michelin slicks. Behind those you’ll spot a Brembo braking system derived from the GT4 R.