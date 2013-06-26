‘Out in the sticks, with faster, more open roads spiced with knotted combinations of corners to challenge the Clio’s core ability, the essential differences between the previous model and the new car become clear. The engine response, gearshift speed, traction and stability control thresholds and steering assistance are all massaged accordingly via the ‘RS Drive’ button. Not that long ago, this was the preserve of high-end cars such as the Ferrari F430, so to have it filter down to a £19k hot hatch is an impressive demonstration of how such technology is changing the driving experience for everyone.

‘How you feel about it depends largely on whether you’re an old-school purist, techno-geek or a sucker for marketing. In truth I guess most of us are a little bit of all three, although I personally tend to prefer cars that try to do one thing very well, rather than promise to be several cars in one thanks to the voodoo of systems such as RS Drive. That said, the increased urgency you feel when switching from Normal to Sport is most welcome. The engine gains some edge, the gearshifts some snap and the steering some additional weight.

‘In terms of outright feedback and connection the Clio’s steering feels filtered, but the rate of response is natural and progressive, so you never feel as though you need to calm your inputs down. On tricky wet/dry roads you get plenty of information from the front tyres (here mounted on optional 18in rims) about available grip, so you can turn in with confidence and commitment, which is a sure sign the chassis is a good ’un.

‘There’s also a feeling of greater depth and control to the damping on poor surfaces, thanks to the incorporation of a secondary damper within the main damper unit. Called Hydraulic Compression Control, the system complements the solid polyurethane bump-stops to contain rebound and bring tighter, more linear control of wheel movements later in the stroke of the main damper. It’s a neat and effective solution.

‘That extra low-down and mid-range torque really helps pull you out of the corners, and the EDC gearbox maintains your forward momentum in a way you’d struggle to match with a manual. It also allows you to focus solely on picking the sweetest line through the corners, the effortless up- and downshifts enabling you to readily find your groove. There’s strong traction too, courtesy of Renaultsport’s electronic ‘RS Diff’, which monitors the difference in rotational speed of the front wheels and compares it to that of the undriven rears.