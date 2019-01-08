​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines

The supercar is a staple of the bedroom wall poster; what many of us dream to drive, and one day aspire to own. Yet while we all know what a supercar is, there isn’t really a go-to template for one in 2024 – it can be front, mid- or rear-engined, two or all-wheel drive and powered by either petrol, batteries or both. But what all supercars must do is deliver an unforgettable driving experience, with some theatricality thrown in for good measure.

Some of today’s supercars operate at the leading edge of technology, while others hone the traditional formula to the highest level – think Ferrari SF90 XX (hybridised, turbocharged, ‘the future’ as some might say) and McLaren 750S (no electrification and a bit old-fashioned in some ways). Then there's Lamborghini's latest flagship, the hybrid-powered Revuelto, which combines new-age tech with old-school V12 charm.

The good news is that despite less than favourable conditions putting pressure on these types of cars, there are more and more offerings joining the party, from front-engined GT-flavoured V12s like the Ferrari 12Cilindri to high-revving screamers like Lamborghini’s Temerario. The supercar landscape’s constantly evolving, but right now things are looking good; these are our picks of the current crop.

Top ten supercars 2024

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari’s electrified generation is accelerating quickly, and after the flawed but fast SF90 comes this second hybrid supercar, the 296 GTB. This Ferrari is the first to feature a V6 engine (officially), and while it may sound like a fuel-saving exercise in conjunction with its new hybrid system, the V6 is actually the most powerful factory six-cylinder in the world, creating a combined total of 819bhp – a huge jump over previous mid-engined Ferraris at this price point.