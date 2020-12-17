Italy is undoubtedly the land of the supercar. From Ferrari to Lamborghini, Maserati and, latterly, Pagani, Italy does multi-cylindered exotics like Germany does Autobahn-slaying übersaloons. In only late April 2025 alone, the latest in a long line of astonishing super-focused mid-engined Ferrari supercars, the 296 Speciale, broke cover, as first drives of Alfa Romeo’s limited-run mid-engined coachbuild also hit the web and newsstands.

But to dismiss Italy as only making supercars, would be reductive. Over the years Italian manufacturers have taken on the very best hot hatches, supersaloons and grand tourers with their own entries, with the very best infused with the same intangible X-factor that flows so freely through the crags of supercar valley.

Below, then, is a selection of the very best Italy has had to offer, spanning its entire output, from unobtainable hypercars to punchy hot hatches, all of which we at evo have driven and tested extensively. Quite the high bar for the Ferrari F80, 296 Speciale and Lamborghini Temerario to clear…

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Priced from £1.5million

Pros – Awe-striking beauty, great to drive

Cons – So expensive, so exclusive

The latest in a long and illustrious line of Italian supercars but, being an Alfa Romeo, in a family of one. Does the 8C count? Being as lusty as a supercar doth not a supercar make. No, arguably Alfa Romeo’s only prior proper supercar was the original 33 Stradale of the 1960s, and it is to this which this new car, hewn in its image, pays tribute. Using the carbon bones and V6 engine of the Maserati MC20 as its basis, the 33 Stradale is clothed in custom carbon coachwork, with a fully bespoke cabin.