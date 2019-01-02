​Best superminis 2024 – our favourite small hot hatchbacks

The 1.4-litre turbo engine engine buzzes and rasps at high revs and punches the Abarth along at a decent rate; in a straight line, it’ll just about cling onto a Polo GTI. The steering fights around in your hands when deploying full power on bumpy roads and the ride is busy, but there’s a sense of energy and fun that’s missing in other modern superminis. ​Orders will be fulfilled by existing stock this year, and though the Abarth isn't the most technically impressive hot hatch, we'll miss it once it's gone for good.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini is stepping into a new generation of electric cars, and on the evidence of the latest Cooper SE, its future hot hatches will retain the same hyper energetic flavour that has characterised its past models.

The SE rides on an EV platform that's entirely distinct from its petrol counterpart, with a 215bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. That gives it a similar 0-62mph time to the Cooper S (6.7sec), but the 49.2kWh battery pack within the floor pushes the kerb weight up to – wait for it – 1605kg.

That’s a huge amount for a supermini, but the Cooper SE doesn’t actually feel as heavy as that. It’s sharp, agile and even playful at times, but the chassis is firm and tightly wound to control the mass, which can be tiring. Not everyone will get along with its ‘always on’ attitude, but there is fun to be had in flicking the Mini through corners and using its instant electric torque to punch between them. If you like the petrol Cooper S, you’ll get along with this just fine.

Abarth 500e

Much like Mini with the Cooper SE, Abarth has tried to inject its new EV hot hatch – the 500e – with the same personality as its petrol models. The results are intriguing; with a 152bhp electric motor stuffed in the nose, a compact footprint and quick steering, you drive it much like you would a traditional hot supermini.

As with its (now-defunct) petrol counterpart the 500e isn’t the last word in sophistication, but get past the choppy ride and lack of feel through the controls and it can be quite entertaining. Once up and rolling it’s quicker than a petrol Abarth hatch, and it’s fun to work up to the limit of its EV-specific Bridgestone types. There’s even a rear mounted speaker that produces an artificial driving sound on the move, although we were much happier with this turned off.

The 500e’s biggest hurdle is its price. £34,195 is a lot to ask for an electric supermini, particularly when Hyundai’s fantastic i20 N was available for less than £30k until recently. In fairness, the Cooper SE sits in the same price range and the forthcoming Alpine A290 won’t be any cheaper, but it is a shame that this first wave of hot EV superminis aren’t more affordable.