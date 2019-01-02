Best superminis 2024 – our favourite small hot hatchbacks
Fast superminis deliver the thrill of driving in its most basic, accessible form – these are our favourites
Hot superminis are an endangered species in 2024, but there’s still lots to like about the few that are clinging on. They represent the most accessible route into high-performance motoring, and have the ability to make the most mundane journeys that bit more entertaining.
Why are they under threat, you might ask? The reality is that building a small, profitable hot hatchback that complies with current safety and emissions regulations is tricky to pull off these days – especially when funds are being injected into developing new electric cars. Many brands have given up on the sector for now, leaving a small but talented group of contenders in the class.
Toyota’s brilliant GR Yaris is proof that customers will flock to buy a specialised, well-executed small hot hatch, and the new Gen 2 version is even better than the original. Hyundai’s i20 N was another stellar example of the breed until it was taken off sale at the beginning of this year, and the same can be said for the now-defunct Ford Fiesta ST. The other remaining superminis aren’t quite as hot, but there’s plenty going for the likes of Peugeot’s 208 GT and Suzuki’s Swift Sport. Read on for a rundown of our favourites.
Best superminis 2024
Toyota GR Yaris
The GR Yaris is the first true homologation special in decades. Unlike the other superminis on this list, it features drastic changes over its ordinary counterpart, with a widened track, lowered roofline and a completely unique engine and drivetrain. In fact, its lights and door mirrors are all it shares with the regular Yaris...
Under the bonnet is a purpose-built 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder, producing 276bhp and 288lb ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. Combined with its compact footprint and correspondingly lithe 1280kg kerb weight, it monsters every other small hatch against the stopwatch, reaching 0-62mph in 5.2sec.
It feels like the Yaris will achieve that no matter the conditions, its unbreakable traction and compact size allowing you to wring every drop of performance from it on pretty much any road. The latest Gen 2 model has stiffer, more precise chassis tuning and an overhauled interior to go with its uprated three-pot engine, and takes the formula to an even higher level.
Suzuki Swift Sport
The original Suzuki Swift Sport was a firm evo favourite, fusing its relatively modest componentry together in an effervescent, involving whole. Testing it in 2007, our man Richard Porter said ‘Even the most power-hungry members of Team evo grudgingly admitted that the Swift’s 123bhp could be quite amusing, the joy coming from the way that the surprisingly well-specified engine lets you wring it out for all it’s got.’
There’s no question that the Swift Sport has lost some of the original’s cheeky enthusiasm in subsequent generations, but the latest model continues to provide honest, low-budget enjoyment in a market where that’s increasingly hard to find. The Sport’s mild-hybrid 1.4-litre engine only produces 4bhp more than the original, but given that it’s pushing along 1025kg, it feels more spritely than you’d expect. It rides well on its 17-inch wheels and it’s intuitive to just jump in and drive.
This is very much a warm supermini rather than a hot one (62mph comes up in 9.1sec), but as a car to enjoy the basic act of driving while remaining perfectly usable (and efficient) for everyday use, the Swift Sport is easy to recommend. It was officially discontinued earlier this year, but if you're quick, you can still buy one from dealer stock.
Peugeot 208 GT
We can't help but feel a little disappointed that Peugeot hasn't let the latest 208 stretch its legs with a proper GTi version. Sadly – and despite the open goal left by Ford and Hyundai in this sector – hot Peugeot hatchbacks are no more, with warmed-up GT models taking the mantle instead.
As with the Swift Sport, the specs of the 208 GT are nothing to write home about. Its three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine generates a modest 134bhp, but given that it weighs around 1.2 tons, it's easy to gather momentum between corners and settle into a flow – even if it's by no means a rewarding or sonically stimulating powertrain.
More appealing is the Peugeot's light-footed, agile chassis and direct steering, which make it sweeter to drive than its sibling from the class above, the 308 GT. Once you grow used to the miniature steering wheel in your hands the cabin is attractive too, with a lower and more purposeful driving position than the Swift. It’s just a shame that the GT comes with a slight sense of unfulfilled potential.
Mini Cooper S
Few cars of a similar size and price point measure up to the Mini Cooper S in terms of performance and build quality – even if it’s not quite as exciting or engaging as it once was. The latest Cooper S (codenamed F66) gets a BMW-derived 2-litre turbocharged engine with 201bhp, and thanks to a relatively slim 1285kg kerb weight and a slug of mid-range torque, it feels considerably quicker than its power figure would suggest.
The Cooper S doesn’t come close to the involvement and ability of the GR Yaris, but it does retain some of the Mini’s trademark ‘go-kart’ handling. This is achieved through the use of a quick-ratio steering rack, firm suspension tuning and a direct front end.
The issue is that the Mini’s enthusiastic character can feel overdone, and compared to a Hyundai i20 N, there aren’t as many layers to peel away and explore. The engine and automatic transmission don’t help, either, delivering power effectively but without a sizzling top end or any real character (the standard car doesn’t even get a manual mode for the gearbox). With that said, the Cooper S is fast, well-built and can be good fun to drive, and we’re glad it’s survived for another generation in petrol form.
Volkswagen Polo GTI
The Volkswagen Polo GTI has always had trouble living up to both its badge and supermini rivals. The ingredients all seem to be there, but the recipe has never quite worked, offering smart styling and decent performance but a notable lack of engagement.
The latest Polo is certainly an improvement, but still doesn’t quite hit the heights we know VW’s engineers are capable of. Once again, it’s handsome, well built, performs well and should prove a pleasure to use day to day, but it isn’t capable of entertaining like the best small hot hatches do.
Perhaps it’s a case of holding back a car that otherwise might give the more expensive Golf GTI a run for its money – after all, the Polo GTI sits on the same MQB platform as the Golf and uses its EA888 2-litre four-cylinder engine, albeit detuned to 204bhp. It falls down in the details (chiefly its lack of steering feedback and overly safe handling balance), making it a good car rather than a great hot hatch.
Abarth 695
Production of Abarth’s 595 and 695 has come to an end, with the firm shifting focus towards its newer EV equivalent. Some would say it’s about time, too, given that the 500-based Abarth has been on sale for over 15 years. Us? We think it's a right giggle to drive, and worthy of a spot on this list.
There are foibles which will be deal breakers for some. The ergonomics, for instance, are woeful if you’re on the taller side – the steering wheel doesn’t adjust for reach, the seat is mounted too high and you seem to push down on the pedals as you might on a grand piano. Stick with it and there’s fun to be had, though; particularly in the top-spec, 178bhp 695 form.
The 1.4-litre turbo engine engine buzzes and rasps at high revs and punches the Abarth along at a decent rate; in a straight line, it’ll just about cling onto a Polo GTI. The steering fights around in your hands when deploying full power on bumpy roads and the ride is busy, but there’s a sense of energy and fun that’s missing in other modern superminis. Orders will be fulfilled by existing stock this year, and though the Abarth isn't the most technically impressive hot hatch, we'll miss it once it's gone for good.
Mini Cooper SE
Mini is stepping into a new generation of electric cars, and on the evidence of the latest Cooper SE, its future hot hatches will retain the same hyper energetic flavour that has characterised its past models.
The SE rides on an EV platform that's entirely distinct from its petrol counterpart, with a 215bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. That gives it a similar 0-62mph time to the Cooper S (6.7sec), but the 49.2kWh battery pack within the floor pushes the kerb weight up to – wait for it – 1605kg.
That’s a huge amount for a supermini, but the Cooper SE doesn’t actually feel as heavy as that. It’s sharp, agile and even playful at times, but the chassis is firm and tightly wound to control the mass, which can be tiring. Not everyone will get along with its ‘always on’ attitude, but there is fun to be had in flicking the Mini through corners and using its instant electric torque to punch between them. If you like the petrol Cooper S, you’ll get along with this just fine.
Abarth 500e
Much like Mini with the Cooper SE, Abarth has tried to inject its new EV hot hatch – the 500e – with the same personality as its petrol models. The results are intriguing; with a 152bhp electric motor stuffed in the nose, a compact footprint and quick steering, you drive it much like you would a traditional hot supermini.
As with its (now-defunct) petrol counterpart the 500e isn’t the last word in sophistication, but get past the choppy ride and lack of feel through the controls and it can be quite entertaining. Once up and rolling it’s quicker than a petrol Abarth hatch, and it’s fun to work up to the limit of its EV-specific Bridgestone types. There’s even a rear mounted speaker that produces an artificial driving sound on the move, although we were much happier with this turned off.
The 500e’s biggest hurdle is its price. £34,195 is a lot to ask for an electric supermini, particularly when Hyundai’s fantastic i20 N was available for less than £30k until recently. In fairness, the Cooper SE sits in the same price range and the forthcoming Alpine A290 won’t be any cheaper, but it is a shame that this first wave of hot EV superminis aren’t more affordable.