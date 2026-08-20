Toyota diversified the range with an entry-level four-cylinder engine option and a bespoke six-speed manual transmission option for the six. Given that BMW co-developed the GR Supra, and that it was actually assembled by the European automotive industry’s Austrian fixer Magna Steyr, it comes as no surprise to see both engine options came from BMW’s engine catalogue.

The four-cylinder is BMW’s well-known B48, a modular turbocharged unit that’s found across the BMW range and a few Morgans. Peak power is a relatively unstressed 254bhp at 5000rpm (the same unit makes 302bhp in some BMW models), but torque is very strong by comparison, with 295lb ft peaking between 1550 and 4400rpm. In that figure we can also see a manifestation of the engine’s character, which isn’t naturally conducive to an application in a sports car. In other words, while having plenty of shove in the lower half of the rev range, it falls away as they rise, leaving the final 2000rpm climb to the 6200rpm red line a largely redundant exercise.

The larger 3-litre in-line six is BMW’s B58 unit used over an even wider range of BMW models, from the Z4 and 3-series right up to the 8-series, and even in the Morgan Plus Six. In the Supra it made 335bhp from 5000 to 6500rpm, and 369lb ft from 1600 to 4500rpm. Overseas versions got a more potent variant with 382bhp, though the internet would have you believe the Supra is conservatively quoted in Europe anyway, so who’s really counting? The engine uses variable valve control and variable camshaft timing, a single twin-scroll turbocharger, and direct injection.

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Yep, the ubiquitous ZF unit, and controlled via a redesigned lever in the cabin. The manual is a six-speed unit, but rather than an off-the-shelf transmission from BMW or another supplier, Toyota has opted for a bespoke gearbox that’s been designed with feel, response and engagement at the centre of its deliverables.

The way it goes about achieving that speed feels… well, quite BMW-like. There are worse engines to listen to than the 3.0’s straight-six, but the engine and transmission’s character is quite laid-back compared to Porsche’s 4-litre flat-six and Audi’s turbocharged five-cylinder in the TT RS (now also dearly departed).