The Mitsubishi L200 rumbles to a halt just short of the murky brown puddle, and just short of drenching us and the car. The abruptness of the stop suggests we might be in for a telling off, and photographer Alex Tapley and I wonder who we possibly could have annoyed, and how, when the day has barely started. The door opens, and a farmer leaps out and towards the car. ‘Oh yes, that’s a bit of me!’ Phew. We laugh back nervously. ‘Proper bit of kit, that is.’ He peeks inside. ‘And it’s a manual! Wicked, lads. Looks amazing. Enjoy.’ He clambers back in and trickles past through the puddle, sparing the A1’s gleaming Glacier White paintwork. And he’s right. After more than a decade the A1 Quattro still looks sensational, almost like a dinky, de-clothed Rally3 competition car. And this won’t be the last time someone stops, stares or strikes up a chat about Audi’s ultra-rare, oddly conceived, ultimate small hatch – it’s a superstar in miniature.

It’s easy to accuse Audi Sport of not being daring or adventurous enough with its performance cars over the years, but the truth is a little more nuanced than that. In the late noughties Audi was getting very bold to shake off its sensible corporate image and drag customers out of M cars. The B7 RS4 had just gone off sale having dealt a major blow to the E46 M3, a new V10-engined RS6 with more power than a 911 GT2 had landed, and Audi was taking on the 911 directly with the brilliant first-gen R8. And that’s not to mention the famous five-cylinder engine making a comeback in the TT RS. Granted, the execution wasn’t always up to the level of the very best, but Audi was throwing everything at it, and some of it was sticking.

Then the A1 arrived in 2010, so it was surely only a matter of time before Audi Sport (then Quattro GmbH) got its grubby, rally-honed hands on it and turned it into something exciting. Except the A1 Quattro wasn’t the result of that. Strange though it is, the Quattro division didn’t actually have anything to do with this hot, rally-inspired A1, which was instead conceived by Audi’s standard production car team. That’s like Mercedes launching a new C63 without input from AMG – bizarre. When we first drove the Quattro at the launch in Sweden, the official line was that Audi’s performance division had its hands full with creating the B8 RS4 and facelifted R8 at the time, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Quattro’s lack of involvement in the, erm, Quattro caused tension behind the scenes.