Bentley was first to throw its hat into the ring to face the Range Rover head on in the luxury SUV space all the way back in 2016. The model it sells today, while nipped, tucked and tweaked over the years, shares the same basic bones. It is however a much improved car than the original, following more than a decade of optimisation.

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To date, it’s been one of Bentley’s most successful models, supercharging its volumes and bolstering its profitability. Bentley announced earlier in the year it had been profitable for seven straight years up to the end of 2025, in spite of recent industry headwinds. The company crossed the 15,000-unit yearly sale barrier for the first time in 2022, with the Bentayga accounting for 42 per cent of those sales. It’s still popular in spite of its age, but has the Bentayga moved with the times and its rivals enough to stay competitive?

Engines, gearbox and performance

W12 engine now dead – 641bhp V8 Speed leads lineup

Bentayga does not receive the latest hybrid tech

Non-hybrid V8s and PHEV V6 now the only options

The Bentayga engine lineup has evolved significantly over the years, though all its various engines have put power to all four wheels via derivations of ZF’s eight-speed automatic gearbox. The model was only ever at most in a class of two (with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan) in the absurdity of offering a 12-cylinder engine in an SUV.