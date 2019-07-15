Best 4x4 cars 2025 – all-wheel drive performance stars

Alternatives: Like-for-like rivals to the Ferrari Purosangue number zero, on account of it being a V12-engined SUV. But Aston Martin’s DBX707 and Lamborghini’s Urus SE offer badges of comparable stature, with a performance/practicality pairing to match.

BMW M4 CS

Prices from £122,685

Pros – Devastatingly quick with a chassis to match

Cons – Needs pricey options to get the best from it

The M4 CS has all the right ingredients to be judged as an all-time great. Twin-turbocharged straight-six developing 542bhp and 479lb ft, a slick shifting eight-speed ‘box and a neutral and grippy rear-biased all-wheel-drive chassis. And on the right road in the right conditions it’s absolutely ballistic.

The CS is, of course, a blend of the best bits from the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL, using the latter’s uprated straight-six and the former’s all-wheel-drive drivetrain and it’s all the better for having four driven wheels, the CSL just being a little bit too spiky with rear-wheel drive in all but the most perfect conditions. The M4 CS isn’t immune from needing the right conditions either as its Cup 2 R tyres need to get up to temperature before it delivers its best.

But it certainly delivers in those circumstances with a front end that resists understeer and feels very grippy and the M-tuned xDrive system really allowing you to extract the best from the car in most situations. It needs the right road and conditions to be in its element though and despite being a good all-rounder, it was joint second last in our 2024 eCoty test.

‘It’s a resolutely rear-biased car but if you do start to get past the point of no return, the front wheels are there like rotund wingmen to help drag you out. The current M3 and M4 in all their forms (and the M5, for that matter) are among the first to show just how versatile modern-era all-wheel drive can be – and that it doesn’t have to mean mixing the chaff with the wheat.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who drove it on our 2024 evo Car of the Year test.