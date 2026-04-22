The reveal of the Roma was quite different to the usual Ferrari affair, but then the Roma was a different sort of Ferrari. After increasingly ‘technical’ looking cars with forms that followed function, the Roma reversed the strategy, all the way back to the ’60s, with a shape that owed more to the designer’s pen than the wind tunnel.

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Six years on from its launch, the Roma still looks good, though it’s perhaps a rarer sight than Ferrari had hoped. Mind, it was the company’s first-ever front-engined V8 coupe and followed in the wheel tracks of the outstanding V12-engined 550 Maranello.

It took over directly from the Ferrari Portofino and the earlier California, which always felt like the entry-level car Maranello needed to make to bring in a new audience, rather than something designed and developed with the love and attention of a proper Ferrari. It wasn’t until the Roma that the entry-level Ferrari truly blossomed. Despite sharing core components with the Portofino, the Roma was an altogether more impressive car when it launched in 2020 – a truly desirable GT in its own right.

The Roma has been replaced by the Amalfi including in Spider form, but it’s no surprise that the new car is very much an evolution of the theme rather than a radical reinvention. Six years on from launch the Roma is still a brilliant, authentic Ferrari. That used examples can now be had for £130k – the same as a 911 Carrera S with a couple of options – makes it even more compelling.

Engine, gearbox and performance

Twin-turbo flat-plane V8 with 611bhp

70 per cent new componentry over the Portofino

Fantastic engine performance and response, if not the most stirring soundtrack