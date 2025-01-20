Land Rover Defender OCTA review – A 911 GT3 off-roader

We’ve had the off-road supercars from Lamborghini and Porsche, but now it’s time for the originator of the off-road vehicle to hit back, as Land Rover unleashes its Defender OCTA with spectacular results. As confusing a concept as it might be, this £145,000, 626bhp off-roader impresses in its very unique way as much as a blue-blood sports car does. We might not need such cars, but there’s a part of us that’s very pleased that some are still happy to oblige the silliest of ideas.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are, of course, many questions surrounding the Land Rover Defender OCTA. You will undoubtedly have potentially just one of your own: why? Why build a 626bhp high performance version of a car that is considered a school run family car first, a utilitarian off-roader created for the wheat fields and wilderness second? Conventional wisdom suggests that if you’re going to build a performance car you wouldn’t start with a Defender. Unless, of course, you and your team were previously responsible for the exceptional Jaguar Project 7 and Project 8, and having delivered the Range Rover Sport SV your idle imagination turns to ‘what next’? Throw in the company’s decision to enter the Dakar Rally Raid and a halo road car to trade off the competition equivalent battering sand dunes adds to the justification. So too, customer demand for near three-ton behemoths that think they are 911 GT3s.

Don’t be mistaken in thinking that the OCTA is simply a regular V8-engined 110 Defender with some wider bodywork (+68mm) and increased ride height (+28mm) thrown at. Its BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo engine has been heavily breathed on so it produces the same power as the Sport SV. Its chassis also takes from the same model with Land Rover’s 6D Dynamic chassis tech fitted, which includes hydraulically-linked continuously variable semi-active dampers. And while the 20-inch ‘motorsport’ wheels aren’t formed from carbon-fibre the brakes behind them are suitably impressive Brembo’s with the front discs measuring 400mm. The software to manage the existing and new hardware is equally bespoke to this £145,300 model.