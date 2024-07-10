Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

evo magazine latest issue – 324 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we put the new AMG GT up against Porsche’s 911 Turbo S, test the new BMW M5 in prototype form and explore some of the world’s greatest driving roads, plus a whole lot more

by: Yousuf Ashraf
10 Jul 2024
evo 324 – covers8

The August issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 324 – what’s inside

Great driver’s cars are nothing without fabulous roads to drive them on, and vice versa. In evo 324, we take a broad selection of models – including the Lotus Emira, Ferrari’s Purosangue and the Lamborghini Revuelto – to explore some of the most rewarding stretches of tarmac the world has to offer. Whether it be a craggy, hedge-lined B-road in a classic French hot hatch or the French Alps in a barrel-chested muscle car, the thrill of driving can come in many different flavours, and these are some of the best. 

Elsewhere in the latest issue, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 meets Porsche’s 911 Turbo S in a battle of four-wheel drive super-coupes. The new AMG GT has already impressed with its improved breadth and performance over the previous model, but facing the mighty Turbo S is a different challenge altogether. It’s less powerful than the Porsche but still packs 577bhp from a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, along with AMG’s latest chassis technology – is that enough to give it the edge?

Elsewhere in issue 324, we get our first taste of the Lotus Emeya, which marks the firm’s entry into the electric sports GT market. And some entry it is, with the top-spec R generating 906bhp to meet Porsche’s Taycan Turbo head on for raw speed. Whether it feels like a Lotus from behind the wheel is another matter entirely. 

Two evo icons – the Porsche 911 and BMW M5 – are undergoing a shift to hybrid power in their latest generations, and we get behind the wheel of both in evo 324. The issue also includes a catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 324 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.

