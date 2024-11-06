evo magazine latest issue – 328 on sale now

The December issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 328 – what’s inside

Hot on the heels of Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri, Aston Martin has joined the 800bhp+ V12 grand tourer party with its new Vanquish. It's a significant step on from its DBS predecessor in every area from its powertrain, chassis, tech and interior (and yes, the price: £350,000), but is that enough to take on Ferrari’s latest and greatest front-engined V12? evo’s John Barker gets behind the wheel on stunning Sardinian roads to find out.

Also in the latest magazine, we get behind the wheel of another new generation of a performance car icon: the BMW M5. The plug-in hybrid G90 model is a major departure from what’s gone before, packing a 717bhp plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain and crunching the scales at a colossal 2510kg. We discover whether it still drives like a true M5 in light of this added weight and complexity.

The launch of a new Ferrari is always special, but when said Ferrari is the latest in Maranello’s line of flagship hypercars, the anticipation goes through the roof. In issue 328 we take a close look at the new F80, unpacking the technology and engineering philosophy behind the LaFerrari’s successor. And yes, the reasons for adopting a V6 rather than a screaming V12…

Also in issue 328, we test Mercedes-AMG’s track-focused GT63 Pro, the latest Audi RS3 and have a run in the new Renault 5. We also pit Volkswagen’s hottest new Golfs – the GTI Clubsport and R – against one another, as well as catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, hear the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 328 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.