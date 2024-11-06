Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine latest issue – 328 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the new Aston Martin Vanquish, test BMW’s latest M5 and unpack Ferrari’s F80 hypercar – plus plenty more

by: Yousuf Ashraf
6 Nov 2024
evo 328 – covers6

The December issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 328 – what’s inside

Hot on the heels of Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri, Aston Martin has joined the 800bhp+ V12 grand tourer party with its new Vanquish. It's a significant step on from its DBS predecessor in every area from its powertrain, chassis, tech and interior (and yes, the price: £350,000), but is that enough to take on Ferrari’s latest and greatest front-engined V12? evo’s John Barker gets behind the wheel on stunning Sardinian roads to find out. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Also in the latest magazine, we get behind the wheel of another new generation of a performance car icon: the BMW M5. The plug-in hybrid G90 model is a major departure from what’s gone before, packing a 717bhp plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain and crunching the scales at a colossal 2510kg. We discover whether it still drives like a true M5 in light of this added weight and complexity.

The launch of a new Ferrari is always special, but when said Ferrari is the latest in Maranello’s line of flagship hypercars, the anticipation goes through the roof. In issue 328 we take a close look at the new F80, unpacking the technology and engineering philosophy behind the LaFerrari’s successor. And yes, the reasons for adopting a V6 rather than a screaming V12…

Also in issue 328, we test Mercedes-AMG’s track-focused GT63 Pro, the latest Audi RS3 and have a run in the new Renault 5. We also pit Volkswagen’s hottest new Golfs – the GTI Clubsport and R – against one another, as well as catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, hear the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 328 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine latest issue – 327 on sale now
evo 327 covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 327 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the Ferrari 12Cilindri, revisit three Japanese sports car icons and unpack McLaren’s W1 hypercar – plus …
9 Oct 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 326 on sale now
evo 326 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 326 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the Ariel Nomad 2, unpack the new Aston Martin Vanquish and test the new Volkswagen Golf GTI on UK roads…
4 Sep 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 325 on sale now
evo magazine issue 325
News

evo magazine latest issue – 325 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the £1m Aston Martin Valour, face-off two manual six-cylinder sports cars, test Singer’s latest creation…
7 Aug 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 324 on sale now
evo 324 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 324 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we put the new AMG GT up against Porsche’s 911 Turbo S, test the new BMW M5 in prototype form and explore some of the worl…
10 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Circuito do Sol is Europe’s new racing track, inspired by the Nürburgring
Circuito do Sol
News

Circuito do Sol is Europe’s new racing track, inspired by the Nürburgring

Brand new circuit in Portugal offers corners inspired by the world’s best tracks, and villas and track cars for hire
4 Nov 2024
BMW M4 Competition xDrive Fast Fleet test – six months in the £100k sports coupe
evo Fast Fleet BMW M4 Competition xDrive
Long term tests

BMW M4 Competition xDrive Fast Fleet test – six months in the £100k sports coupe

As our four-wheel-drive M4 departs, we have an answer to the ‘Is it worth £100k?’ conundrum
4 Nov 2024
Toyota GR86 Fast Fleet test – three months in the budget sports coupe
evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR86
Long term tests

Toyota GR86 Fast Fleet test – three months in the budget sports coupe

It shines in shorter tests, but what’s the GR86 like to live with day-in, day-out? We now have the answer
1 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content