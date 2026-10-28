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Maserati GranTurismo Folgore gets £50k price cut thanks to weak EV demand

Demand for premium EVs isn’t strong. Maserati’s plan to tempt buyers in is an Alpine A110-sized discount

by: Ethan Jupp
28 Oct 2026
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

How to tell if a car isn’t selling all that well? Sometimes, it’s the fact that it’s been out for a while and you realise you’ve not seen them around. Sometimes it’s when you get wind of a hefty discount being applied. In the case of the new range of Maserati GranTurismo Folgore models, not only have I certainly not seen any out and about but that discount is almost enough to have bought an Alpine A110 when it was still on sale…

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Yes, Maserati’s refreshed GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore are now on sale, starting from £129,604 for the coupe and £138,605 for the cabriolet. Those prices are a hair over £50,000 less, than the £180,000-£190,000 list prices of the pre-facelift models. 

While they were by far the most expensive variants in the previous lineup, they now sit at less than £2000 more than the entry-level 483bhp Modena GranTurismo and GranCabrio variants, and at a full-bodied £20,000 less than the 581bhp GranTurismo Trofeo models.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

This in spite of the Folgore’s considerable (you might say flagship-spec) power and performance: 770bhp and 995lb ft courtesy of three electric motors, that make it good for 0-62mph in 2.7sec. The Folgore has received some work for this mid-life facelift too, with the newfound ability to decouple the front axle from the powertrain affording a 50-mile bump in claimed WLTP range to 330 miles from the 92kWh battery. 

In our testing – a winter test it would be fair to add – the previous Folgore was delivering numbers that suggested a real world range of around 200 miles, or around 0.714 miles for every mile of the claimed 280 miles of range. Applied to the new claimed range of 330 miles, a cold day’s driving could mean 235 miles of range in the real world. That's suggestive of over 250 miles of real world range in warmer conditions but not continent-munching range by any measure.

All the same, the new price point adds a new dimension of appeal to the Maserati, which it’ll surely need. Even as the only true ‘exotic’ EV on the market – and the only two-door for now, until Porsche’s new 718s and Alpine’s new A110 come along – you can’t help but compare its price, performance and presence with those of the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s e-tron GT and Polestar’s 5. Soon, there will be Jaguar’s new Type 01 and the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door to contend with as well.

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