With the 981 Cayman GT4 of 2015, Porsche put its conservatism and innate protectiveness of the 911 to one side and made a Cayman with a 911 engine. It was fabulous – so much so that it won evo Car of the Year 2015 against formidable and much faster opposition.

But still there was a question mark: what about a GT department Cayman that really went all out, with a full Porsche motorsport engine? That car arrived in 2021 – the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. In theory the recipe for the perfect Porsche. In practice, in the real world, off a race track and on our difficult roads? It could have been a step too far.

Engine, gearbox and performance

A GT3 engine in a Cayman finally

Louder inside than a GT3 thanks to the wild induction system

The catch: It was PDK-only, though shortened gears keep it visceral and responsive

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What we couldn’t have known, back in the months following the Cayman GT4’s eCoty win, was that Porsche had indeed squeezed a GT3 motor into the middle of a Cayman, as a rather nice birthday present for the then head of R&D, Wolfgang Hatz. To do it, sections of the 981’s body-in-white had to be butchered because the ‘MDG’ engine’s oil tank for the dry sump set-up fouled the bodywork.

Fine to do in a prototype, but a complete no-no for a production car. Still, the GT crew knew exactly what they had to do, not just in technical terms but also on a corporate level. So the car was demo’d to senior company people, who, like GT boss Andreas Preuninger and his team, quickly fell in love with driving the car. With the advent of the 718 model line and a new 911 GT3, the opportunity was there to redesign the engine’s oil tank so that it would fit both cars.