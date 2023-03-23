2025 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: 992.2 adds S/T and RS knowhow

The Leichtbau package is exclusive to the Touring and is basically Weissach minus some of the racey extrovertion. The glazing of exposed carbon and the Race-tex on the inside isn’t there, but you do get the lightweight components. Why is it £14k more expensive than Weissach? The magnesium wheels are thrown in. On manual cars, Leichtbau brings across the short-throw gear shifter from the 911 S/T too.

2025 GT3: Folding buckets, back seats and Isofix

On the inside, more change is afoot than you might first notice and where the biggest wish of customers has finally been granted: the option of rear seats in the Touring, which was apparently ‘by far the strongest demand’ coming from customers who wanted to share the GT3 experience with their families.

Keeping the 918 Spyder’s fixed carbon bucket wasn’t an option, then, so arriving in the 992.2 GT3 is a new folding bucket, still with the same seat feel and support parameters but also now, the option of heating and, get this, Isofix. Preuninger calls this the ‘enabler’ of the rear seat option, seeing the bucket seat as the most important box to tick in any GT3. Don’t worry, it’s better for the track too, thanks to a lid friendly removable panel in the headrest. Folding seats also mean you can finally access the rear compartment for helmet storage.

Once sat in the seat, you look ahead and notice the central analogue dial is gone. In its place, a full digital driver’s display, which was something Preuninger didn’t like at first. But with some selective scything of display options he thought unnecessary – ‘why have a map here and over there? It makes no sense…’ – and some development of the visuals, he now doesn’t miss the physical tach. New display options include canting the 9000rpm redline to the top, in a nod to Porsche racing cars of old. You can also have it symmetrical or just the traditional Porsche five-dial display, too.

Not even a GT3 can escape legislated safety systems in 2025 but fear not, there’s a button close to hand to make switching it all off easy. ‘Our customers don’t want to be patronised by systems’. Quite right, too.

The GT3 is the last bastion of the more traditional twist start switch, as well as the last 911 to use the ‘sequential’ PDK shift knob. As to whether that assist button can be specced in bright red with ‘OFF’ emblazoned on it? ‘Sunderwunch does everything,’ Preuninger tells us through a grin. Sunderwunch left thoroughly alone, both 2025 Porsche 911 GT3s will set you back from £157,300 and are available to order from the end of the year.

