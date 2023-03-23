The new Porsche 911 GT3 is almost here – 992.2 facelift set for October 18 reveal

Our recent drive in the 992.2 911 Carrera GTS revealed that it has received more than just a mild facelift, and it's the GT3's turn next. First spotted testing out in the open in early 2023, Porsche has now released an official teaser image of the updated model ahead of its debut on October 18. Unlike previous times, both the standard GT3 and wingless GT3 Touring variant will be unveiled simultaneously by Porsche's director of GT cars, Andreas Preuninger.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This first official image doesn't reveal much, but it's likely that the new GT3 will receive an updated front and rear light design to match the rest of the range. The model will swap its central analogue dial for a full digital dashboard too, as in the Carrera, with interior technology also given an overhaul.

> Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid 2024 review – the best 992 Carrera of all

While Porsche says the model will be 'more emotional' than before, details on the 992.2 GT3's performance upgrades are still few and far between. An optimised chassis setup is likely, though, and while the swan neck rear wing looks identical to the outgoing car, the front splitter does appear to have received a minor update. Since GT3’s tend to adopt incremental bumps in power rather than quantum leaps, we don’t expect the facelift to stray far beyond the current car’s 503bhp and 347lb ft outputs.

The test mules we spotted last year appeared near-identical to the original 992 GT3, but given the firm's previous form it’s possible that subtle changes will be introduced to coincide with the rest of the 992.2 range - and for better aero. Indeed, when the 991 GT3 was facelifted, downforce levels increased to 997 GT3 RS levels.

However, even if Porsche is keeping certain design tweaks in the locker, they’re unlikely to be as radical as we’ve seen with past facelifts. A camouflaged rear bumper suggests some changes here, although the diffuser profiles appear identical for both the standard and Touring spec cars.

In truth, the significant developments for the 992.2 facelift are centred around the Carrera and Turbo models, with both receiving hybrid power for the first time. The GT3 will stay resolutely traditional, with the current 4-litre flat-six appearing once more alongside six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK transmission options.