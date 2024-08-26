Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8.5) 2024 review – the update we've been asking for?

Put these pieces together and the GTI is really quite handy for covering ground quickly. Not especially memorable or interactive, but impressive in how it digs in, finds grip and strolls on to the next corner with very little drama. You can brake late into turns and pitch the car in on the nose without it feeling nervous or unstable, the rear taking on a slight angle but never requiring much correction. Once the car is straight, bleed the throttle in earlier than normal to build boost pressure before the engine hits its stride and pulls you away. It’s very effective, and quite satisfying when you get it right. Lightly trimming the brakes into faster corners isn’t quite so easy (the pedal is light and grabby on initial application), but a gentle lift has the same effect of subtly energising the rear and setting you up for the exit.

Then there’s the normal stuff that the Golf does well. When you’re not in the mood you can calm everything down in the drive mode menu, visibility is good and, outstanding ergonomic niggles aside, it’s a pleasant thing to drive day-to-day. Spacious, too, although there is a surprising amount of road noise and resonance that filters into the cabin on poor surfaces. Big imperfections can sometimes upset the ride, too, particularly with the dampers set beyond Comfort. Generally, though, the GTI is a solid all-rounder and it’s one that you warm to as the miles roll by.

Price and rivals

Is this redemption for the GTI, then? The 8.5 is certainly stronger than the 8 in some key areas, but it isn’t a car transformed. Perhaps it doesn’t need to be, given the state of the dwindling petrol hot hatch market. At the GTI’s price point of £38,900 it sits in a different category to our favourite hot hatch, the £50,050 Civic Type R, while the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A35 (£46,000) and BMW M135i (£43,000) are a closer match for the Golf R and GTI Clubsport respectively.

Of what rivals remain, the Focus ST and updated Cupra Leon are probably the GTI’s nearest challengers, but as more makers succumb to emissions regulations and shift funding towards EVs, the competition pool will only shrink. Fitting, then, that the first hot hatch in the traditional sense will also be one of the last ones standing.

Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8.5) specs

Engine In-line 4-cyl, 1984cc, turbocharged Power 261bhp @ 6500rpm Torque 273lb ft @ 1600-4590rpm Weight 1454kg (180bhp/ton) Tyres Bridgestone Potenza S005 0-62mph 5.9sec Top speed 155mph Basic price £38,900

This story was first featured in evo issue 326.