Audi RS3 2024 review – can it topple AMG’s A45 S?

Partly because it’s still such a strong seller, the changes for 2025 are mild rather than headline-grabbing. So that means adjustments, updates and fine tuning of the core components that elevated the original 2011 RS3 from an okay hyperhatch to new dynamic heights when it was thoroughly updated in 2021.

Key to that shift was the fitment of what Audi Sport calls its ‘torque splitter’ rear diff to apportion torque across the rear axle depending on which wheel requires it and can handle it. As a result the RS3 went from a big-numbers, straight line speed-focused hatch to one that could be manipulated, tweaked and adjusted, one that actually relished being played with through any given corner. If you found an empty car park or a circuit that turned a blind eye to drifting, the RS3 could be made to slide around until its tyres delaminated.

On the flowing curves of Spain’s Circuit Parcmotor Castellolí, this latest RS3 feels comfortably at home. The five-cylinder motor still delivers its rich, broad torrent of boost-fuelled power and torque, firing it along the straights to a baritone soundtrack. Even without ceramic brakes, and with a claimed 1565kg kerb weight, it shreds speed with consistency lap after lap, allowing you to make the apex with little hesitation. There’s some weight to manage on the nose, but the adjustments made to the torque splitter were aimed at reducing understeer further still, allowing the tyres to work harder. Speaking of which, both cars we drove were wearing Pirelli’s P Zero R, one of the two tyres that will be fitted to UK cars, along with Bridgestone’s Potenza Sport. The Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R, used for the Ring record, will be available in other markets but won’t be offered by Audi UK.

The reduction of turn-in understeer provides the RS3 with greater apex speed and therefore a higher speed on corner exit – indeed it was quicker at the exit of 90 per cent of the corners around the Ring when setting its headline lap time. At Castellolí it makes for a very fluid car and one that instils confidence. In fact on the first couple of tours you initially take off too much speed before reaching the quicker corners. That’s because instinct and experience suggests a nose-heavy RS3 will want to push that nose well wide of the apex, even though this trait was dialled out at the turn of the decade; now it’s sharper still, a more direct tool when committing to quicker corners.