Best cheap fast cars 2025 – performance cars on a budget

Bang for your buck. It's an American term, but it’s hard to think of a better phrase to describe the concept of getting a lot of performance for not a lot of cash.

In today’s world of £50k Civic Type Rs and £85k BMW M3s, it seems like obtainable performance cars are thin on the ground. Modern, affordable icons seem to be disappearing by the day – the Toyota GR86, Hyundai i20 N and Ford Fiesta ST have all fallen by the wayside – but if you're willing to buy used, there's a tempting selection of second-hand evo favourite available on the market. We've gone in search of models that can be bought, maintained and enjoyed relatively cheaply.

Set yourself an upper limit of £10,000 – about £4k less than a new Dacia Sandero – and you’ll find everything from V8 bruisers to lightweight roadsters, with top speeds in excess of 150mph and 0-60mph times beginning with fives and sixes.

We’ve trawled through the classifieds to pick a range of models that start from just £2500, and cover a wide range of performance and practicality considerations. This isn’t a buying guide, but where appropriate you’ll find links to cars we’ve covered in more depth elsewhere.